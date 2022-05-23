Gen. Keane calls for end to US 'strategic ambiguity' with China: They need to understand we will defend Taiwan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) called on the U.S. to end the practice of "strategic ambiguity" with China and move to a clear policy. On "America's Newsroom" Monday, Keane said President Xi Jinping has broken the status quo that was set in the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which he argues should prompt the U.S. to defend Taiwan.

BIDEN WAS RIGHT ABOUT TAIWAN

GEN. JACK KEANE (RET.): President Xi, when he came into power with his public policy statements, made this statement paraphrased by me that the Taiwan situation will be resolved peacefully or forcefully, and he intends to do that while he is in power. He is threatening war with Taiwan that is breaking the status quo.

And then he followed it up with intimidation and coercion, with multiple military incursions that we've witnessed, full-scale rehearsals of what an airpower attack would look like. That is breaking the status quo. It is time for the United States to move away from strategic ambiguity, which President Xi has broken, and move towards a policy that's clear: that the world understands, and President Xi understands that we will, in fact, defend Taiwan, which is exactly what the president is saying.

