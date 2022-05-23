Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Gen. Keane calls for end to US 'strategic ambiguity' with China: They need to understand we will defend Taiwan

The White House walked back Biden's pledge of support for Taiwan if China were to invade

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Keane: US needs to end strategic ambiguity with China and move to clear policy Video

Keane: US needs to end strategic ambiguity with China and move to clear policy

Fox News' Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) explains how Chinese President Xi Jinping's actions have broken the status quo.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) called on the U.S. to end the practice of "strategic ambiguity" with China and move to a clear policy. On "America's Newsroom" Monday, Keane said President Xi Jinping has broken the status quo that was set in the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which he argues should prompt the U.S. to defend Taiwan.

GINGRICH ON ‘FOX & FRIENDS’: BIDEN WAS RIGHT ABOUT TAIWAN AND ‘HIS STAFF IS NUTS’

GEN. JACK KEANE (RET.): President Xi, when he came into power with his public policy statements, made this statement paraphrased by me that the Taiwan situation will be resolved peacefully or forcefully, and he intends to do that while he is in power. He is threatening war with Taiwan that is breaking the status quo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And then he followed it up with intimidation and coercion, with multiple military incursions that we've witnessed, full-scale rehearsals of what an airpower attack would look like. That is breaking the status quo. It is time for the United States to move away from strategic ambiguity, which President Xi has broken, and move towards a policy that's clear: that the world understands, and President Xi understands that we will, in fact, defend Taiwan, which is exactly what the president is saying.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Keane: Biden 'clearly' meant what he said on defending Taiwan from a Chinese invasion Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.