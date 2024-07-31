Expand / Collapse search
Fun Facts: People waste THIS MUCH TIME waiting at traffic lights?

Scroll through this week's fun facts and be amazed

By Bonny Chu Fox News
  • The average person will spend about a total of 6 months waiting at red lights
    People will waste six months of their lives waiting for traffic lights to turn green.

  • Humans are about 1-2 cm taller in the morning after getting out of bed
    Humans will start the day just slightly taller.

  • Before the invention of the eraser, writers used to correct their graphite mistakes with wet bread
    Writers used to use wet bread as erasers until the modern rubber tools were invented around 1770.

  • Beer wasn’t classified as alcohol in Russia until 2013!
    Many Russians considered beer a soft drink until a decade ago.

  • Wombat feces are surprisingly cube-shaped, allowing the fecal matter to not roll away when the mammals mark their territory
    The Australian marsupials are the only animals known in the world to produce cube-shaped feces.

  • A person typically produces enough saliva in their lifetime to fill two swimming pools!
    Salivary gland production varies between 2-6 cups per day.

  • The world’s deepest Postbox is in Susami Bay, Japan, where people can dive 10 meters underwater to send messages
    The underwater mailbox was proposed to attract more tourists and divers to Susami Bay.

  • Cheese is considered one, if not, the most shoplifted food worldwide, with nearly 4% of total cheese inventory stolen each year
    The addictive quality and small packaging of cheese makes the dairy product highly targeted among shoplifters.

  • Singapore, one of the cleanest countries in the world, made chewing gum illegal in 1992
    The 1992 Singaporean law helps prevent people from spitting gum on the ground.

  • A jellyfish species, the Turritopsis dohrnii, has been deemed biologically immortal, due to its ability to reset its developmental stage after reaching maturity
    The "immortal jellyfish" can also hit the reset button when it becomes injured or threatened.

  • The world’s largest cave, Son Doong in Vietnam, has its very own ecosystem, complete with a river, forest, sunlight and climate. It’s so big that it can fit an entire NYC city block inside!
    Birds, monkeys and even snakes have been spotted inside the Vietnam cave.

  • In one lifetime, the average person will eat the weight equivalent of 6 elephants
    An average person in the Western world eats about 70,000 pounds of food in a lifetime.

  • The Eiffel Tower was originally intended to be a temporary exhibit until it became so popular that it was no longer in danger of demolition
    The Eiffel Tower was originally scheduled to be demolished after 20 years.

  • The average lightning bolt runs at temperatures five times hotter than the surface of the sun!
    Lightning also moves about 30,000 times faster than a bullet.

  • The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, is more than twice the height of NYC’s Empire State Building
    Dubai's Burj Khalifa set the record as the world's tallest building in 2010 when it first opened.