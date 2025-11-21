Fox News kicks off holiday season with sixth annual 'All-American Christmas Tree' lighting ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Media kicked off the holiday season Friday with its annual "All-American Christmas Tree Lighting" ceremony from FOX Square in New York City.

"The Five" co-hosts Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Jessica Tarlov and "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones emceed the ceremony, marking its sixth year.

The All-American Christmas Tree stands 50 feet tall and decorated with more than 300,000 lights, almost 20,000 ornaments and a six-foot dove on top lit with another 4,800 lights. The tree was put together by the holiday lighting and display company American Christmas, based in Mt. Vernon, New York.

Rev. Franklin Graham and Cardinal Timothy Dolan offered prayers as well as a message from Rabbi Kalman Samuels in Jerusalem.

Fox News' Steve Doocy appeared from the roof and was joined by Grammy-winning Christian music superstar Chris Tomlin and the Christian Culture Center Choir, who performed "Angels We Have Heard on High," "Christmas Day," "Silent Night" and "Joy to the World."

Tomlin, who performed at Charlie Kirk's memorial service in September, reflected on how "powerful" that moment was.

"It was an incredible moment in time," Tomlin told Doocy. "Just standing there and leading people to sing about Jesus, to worship him in the midst of all that was going on, pointing people to that in the midst of this hard moment, in the midst of pain, in the midst of confusion, pointing people to the truth of Jesus — so powerful."

Dozens from the FOX News Media family attended the ceremony, including Martha MacCallum, Bill Hemmer, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, Harris Faulkner, Kayleigh McEnany, Emily Compagno, Sandra Smith, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Griff Jenkins, Charlie Hurt, Brian Brenberg, Jackie DeAngelis, Carley Shimkus, Todd Pirro, Kat Timpf Jimmy Faila, Eric Shawn, Nate Foy, Adam Klotz, Michael Estime, Gianno Caldwell, Rosanna Scotto, David Webb, Tomi Lahren, Riley Gaines, Josh Holmes, Comfortably Smug, Michael Duncan and John Ashbrook.

Santa Claus also made a special appearance and sat down with several children asking them what they wanted for Christmas.

Fox News Media has proudly partnered with Samaritan's Purse and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys For Tots program.

Fox News employees donated more than 2,000 gifts for underprivileged children this holiday season. Viewers at home can donate to Toys For Tots by clicking this link.