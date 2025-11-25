Fox Nation Patriot Awards attendees weigh in on Charlie Kirk’s killing after turbulent year in politics

Expand / Collapse search
Benji Ferraro By Benji Ferraro , Nikos DeGruccio Fox News
Attendees at the seventh annual Patriot Awards in Greenvale, New York, weigh in on 2025’s biggest political storylines, including the murder of Charlie Kirk and New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s election victory.

From President Donald Trump's triumphant return to the White House to the shocking assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, the last 12 months have been a whirlwind of stunning political and cultural moments. Fox News fans gathered once again on Long Island for a buzzworthy awards ceremony and had plenty to say about some of the top headlines of 2025.

Fox Nation's seventh annual Patriot Awards, hosted by Sean Hannity, were held earlier this month at the Tilles Center in Greenvale, New York. Attendees dressed up in their formal and patriotic attire to take part in festivities with their favorite Fox News personalities and later tuned into the awards ceremony, which honored everyday Americans for their heroism and country pride. 

They also sounded off on several hot-button issues of 2025, including Kirk's murder, with Fox News Digital.

Jesse Watters, Brittany Aldean and Jason Aldean

Jesse Watters, Brittany Aldean and Jason Aldean presented Erika Kirk with the Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards. (Fox Nation)

The influential conservative commentator was killed earlier this year at Utah Valley University during one of his public speaking events.

"He was the definition of a patriot," a young male guest told the outlet at the event. "That's what he did every day, that was what he was trying to do."

One female attendee expressed her disappointment that the tragic shooting of Kirk may have caused further divisions amongst Americans. 

"After Charlie Kirk's assassination, seeing how divided some people were about it was very hurtful, because it was just a moment that I thought more of the country would come together," she said. "And so, seeing the other side, their reaction was, you know, in my opinion, not very patriotic."

woman-holding-charlie-kirk-sign

An attendee holds up a sign reading "Never Surrender" ahead of the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Another young woman emphasized Kirk's killing as a sign for people to reveal their political beliefs openly. 

"I think seeing something like that really just reiterated to our generation — to tons of generations — that it's important to hold true to what you believe in and to speak on what's important, and that nobody should ever be able to silence you just because of a difference of opinion," she explained.

In discussing other hot topics with Patriot Awards attendees, some revealed what being a patriot meant to them. One guest said it meant putting "America first," and standing up for veterans. Another said a patriot is simply "someone that is proud of this country."

Fox Nation hosts the Patriot Awards.

A shot of the stage from Fox Nation's 2025 Patriot Awards in New York. (Fox News)

One man pointed to an example of unpatriotic behavior, accusing Democrats of not showing enough pride for the United States of America. 

"Everything the Democrats do is not patriotic," he said. "They hate America — and the people on the extreme left are total America haters."

Some Patriot Award attendees expressed dismay at New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's victory. The subject of a self-described socialist Democrat drew ire from a retired NYPD officer, who said, "I'm glad I'm not there now, just let me tell you that."

One man revealed his bleak outlook of the Big Apple due to Mamdani's victory, but said he remained optimistic of its future.

"I feel so sad for New York — it's my hometown, I grew up there," he said. "But maybe it needs to go through some growing pains to learn what true conservatism is."

Those who missed the live-streaming of the Patriot Awards on Fox Nation can watch the re-air at 8 p.m. ET this Thanksgiving on Fox News Channel. 

Benji Ferraro is a recent University of Maryland grad and new digital production assistant, with a focus on channel coverage and culture stories. He can be reached at benji.ferraro@fox.com for any story tips.

