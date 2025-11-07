Expand / Collapse search
Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean performs new single at Patriot Awards, announces upcoming album release date

Country star performed 'How Far Does a Goodbye Go' and announced upcoming release of 'Songs About Us' album

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Jason Aldean performs his new single at FOX Nation's Patriot Awards Video

Jason Aldean performs his new single at FOX Nation's Patriot Awards

Country star Jason Aldean wows the audience with 'How Far Does a Goodbye Go' at the FOX Nation Patriot Awards.

Jason Aldean performed his new song at the 2025 Patriot Awards.

The 48-year-old country music superstar took the stage at the seventh annual FOX Nation Patriot Awards in New York City, performing his single, "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

He released the song Sept. 12, telling his social media followers it's "a song for anybody who has ever felt the sting of a breakup."

Aldean announced the release of his upcoming album Friday.

Jason Aldean performing on stage at the Patriot Awards in November 2025.

Jason Aldean performed his new song at the 2025 Patriot Awards. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"The highs, the lows, and everything in between," he wrote on Instagram. "Songs About Us arrives April 24. Pre-order, pre-save, or pre-add now and hear 3 new songs out today!"

Fans in the comments section could not hold their excitement, with one writing, "BEST NEWS EVER 🔥 happy friday to us!!" and another adding, "so so pumped for this i can’t wait to hear them all!!!"

It appears Aldean's wife, Brittany, will also be appearing on one of the album's songs, "Easier Gone," according to the track list.

Jason Aldean performs his new single at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards Video

In addition to performing his new song, Aldean presented Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, with the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award. Brittany and FOX News' Jesse Watters also presented the award to Erika.

Aldean then performed his hit, "Try That in a Small Town," but not before taking time to share a few words in tribute to Kirk.

Jesse Watters, Brittany Aldean and Jason Aldean on stage at the Patriot Awards in November 2025.

Brittany and Jason Aldean presented Erika Kirk with the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award alongside Jesse Watters. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"Charlie was one of a kind and will forever be missed," he said of Kirk. "Violence and division in our country has become way too common.

"I don't know that Charlie was a big country music fan. … He was more of a hip-hop guy from what I hear. But I know he understood where we were coming from with this next song. And it's an honor to pay tribute to him and his family this evening."

A mirror selfie of Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean in black outfits.

Brittany Aldean posted a mirror selfie of her and Jason dressed for the Patriot Awards. (Brittany Aldean Instagram)

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University Sept. 10.

After his death, Aldean took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Turning Point USA CEO, sharing a photo of him and his wife posing alongside Kirk.

Charlie Kirk at Politicon in Los Angeles in October 2018.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event in Utah Sept. 10. (Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

"It’s been a hard day not only in our family, but all over the country," he wrote in the caption. "Charlie Kirk was one of the kindest, smartest and bravest people I’ve ever met. I’m honored to have met and spoke with him on a few occasions.

"He was a man of peace and wanted nothing but the best for our country and its youth. We might have lost Charlie today but what he has done will live on forever. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, kids and the entire Kirk family."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

