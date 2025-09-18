Expand / Collapse search
Fox Nation to debut exclusive specials on Charlie Kirk with never-before-seen footage

Fox Nation will exclusively premiere footage from the Turning Point USA co-founder's last interview

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Charlie Kirk's assassination IS a turning point: Watters Video

Charlie Kirk's assassination IS a turning point: Watters

Fox News host Jesse Watters honors Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated at a university in Utah on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox Nation will premiere two specials honoring Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk following his assassination last week.

The first special, "Charlie Kirk: The Last Interview," will debut on Friday and feature never-before-seen footage of Kirk in his final interview recorded the morning he was killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

"The Last Interview," filmed at the "Restaurantology" summit in Salt Lake City, Utah, will show Kirk speaking with Andrew K. Smith, managing partner of Savory Fund, where Kirk discusses entrepreneurship, the growth of Turning Point USA, his leadership philosophy and creating a lasting movement.

'CHARMING, EARNEST, TRUSTED': CHARLIE KIRK'S COLLEAGUES, FRIENDS REFLECT ON AN EXTRAORDINARY AMERICAN LIFE

Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus

"Charlie Kirk: The Last Interview" will feature footage recorded hours before the Turning Point USA founder was assassinated. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

The special will give viewers a look at some of Kirk’s final reflections in the hours before he was killed, including his ambitions, advice to fellow entrepreneurs and what his vision was for the future.

"The Last Interview" will premiere exclusively on Fox Nation before airing on the Fox News Channel on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET with an encore presentation on Sunday at 11 p.m. ET.

Along with "The Last Interview," Fox Nation will air "Charlie Kirk: In His Own Words," a 2018 interview with Kirk on the founding of Turning Point USA, what shaped his worldview and his perspective of what it means to be a conservative in America.

FOX NEWS PERSONALITIES OFFER EMOTIONAL TRIBUTES TO CHARLIE KIRK: 'HE LOVED AMERICA SO MUCH'

Charlie Kirk before he was shot hands out hats to the crowd

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

Fox News Channel previously aired the primetime special "Charlie Kirk: An American Original" on Sept. 13, a one-hour program reflecting on Kirk’s extraordinary impact as a conservative thought leader, gifted communicator and monumental force for the MAGA movement.

ERIKA KIRK DELIVERS MOVING TRIBUTE TO HUSBAND, CHARLIE: 'I WILL NEVER LET YOUR LEGACY DIE'

The special featured guests such as Donald Trump Jr., "My View" host Lara Trump, Graham Allen, OutKick’s Riley Gaines and Pastor Jack Hibbs, along with Fox News personalities Jesse Watters, Lisa Boothe, Will Cain, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, Lawrence Jones and Jason Chaffetz, who was on location in Utah during Kirk’s assassination.

Charlie Kirk in October 2024.

The special, "Charlie Kirk: In His Own Words," will feature Charlie Kirk reflecting on Turning Point USA's legacy. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

Kirk was a frequent guest on Fox News programs. His last television appearance was on "The Will Cain Show" on Sept. 9, and he also served as a guest co-host on "FOX & Friends Weekend" in July.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

