California eighth-grader Charlotte Bevan honored with 'Young Patriot Award'

Charlotte Bevan was awarded Fox Nation’s Young Patriot Award at Wednesday’s Patriot Awards in Hollywood, Florida.

Charlotte is an eighth-grader from Sonoma, California who wrote an award-winning essay answering the question "What does patriotism mean to you?"

Bevan read her essay, titled "Flying our Flag High," at the Patriot Awards.

"I am so honored to be reading this essay," Bevan said before beginning, thanking veterans of foreign wars and her friend, Will.

Bevan's essay spoke of her pride in being an American, and having a chance to change the world and "make a footprint" in her country. She cited Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant who was able to change the country and make a lasting change for generations to come.

Bevan also said you could see patriotism on display while people celebrate the Fourth of July and stand for the national anthem.

"America is a strong country and inspires patriotism in me." Bevan's essay read, concluding that her definition of patriotism is "loving others and doing what is right for my country."

Following the reading of her essay, Tucker Carlson surprised an emotional Bevan with the "Young Patriot" Award.

Fox Nation hosted its third annual Patriot Awards in Florida where everyday heroes across the United States who have shown dedication to our nation and the values we hold dear were honored.