Executive Producers of the 'Concert for America' say they wanted to shine a light on coronavirus responders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

“FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America” Executive Producers John Sykes and Tom Poleman said they wanted to throw the concert to alleviate stress, entertain, and shine a light on the incredible work being done by first responders, medical technicians, and everyone who is trying to help during the coronavirus health crisis.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Jedediah Bila, Sykes said while he knew that living under the threat of the pandemic has been a challenging time for everyone in the nation, this is the time when Americans "show their greatest strength and compassion" in helping others.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"So, at iHeartRadio we reach 270 million people a month on a radio station. So, we reached out to our partners at FOX and our artists who we play music [of] every day on our stations and we said, 'Let's give people at home who are following protocol, staying inside, staying safe, a little break from the stress and some entertainment," he explained.

The commercial-free “Living Room Concert” will be hosted by Elton John and feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, and many others, all playing from their homes on their personal cell phones, cameras, and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved as citizens adapt to social distancing.

In addition, the concert will encourage viewers to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

"I think, at this time, you know those folks that can't get a good meal every day are in everybody's thoughts," Poleman remarked.

"Musicians are first responders too," Sykes told Bila. "When we've had 9/11, Hurricane Sandy, artists who make millions of dollars a night playing on a stage come and do these shows for free. They don't charge a penny because these are the fans that basically come to see them every night. So, we reached out, Tom and I about a week ago, and started making phone calls -- and artists said yes to me immediately."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, it's been amazing -- the outpouring from the artists," he concluded. "And, the songs they're going to play are in their living room; they aren't on a stage. They are following protocol themselves just like the rest of us."

“FOX Presents the IHeart Living Room Concert for America” will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.