Florida Gov. DeSantis praised for probing CRT, DEI university funds: They don't get to 'indoctrinate' our kids

A Florida mom applauded Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest effort to combat "wokeness" in state universities following a mandate for institutions to report resources used for diversity initiatives.

"I think that the governor is leading, as he always does," Moms for America senior director Quisha King told "Fox & Friends First" Friday. "He's smart, and he knows that following the money is what's going to hold these universities accountable."

DeSantis proved again that Florida is "where woke goes to die" after he issued a memorandum requiring state universities to disclose funding and resources used for critical race theory or diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

King noted she saw firsthand examples of state-funded public schools pushing gender ideology and CRT on her children as early as middle school, after which she pulled her children out of those institutions.

"It's important that we continue to peel back the layers and see exactly what is going on, where this money is and why they are putting so much money into the diversity equity and inclusion programs, because we want to make sure that they are educating and not indoctrinating," King added.

The memo sent out on December 28, 2022, mandated that each Florida College System and State University System institution provide a "comprehensive list of all staff, programs, and campus activities related to" DEI and CRT.

As part of the request, each institution must also detail costs and expenditures related to each program or activity.

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Davis Jr. joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to further elaborate on the governor's mandate.

"The governor clearly stated Florida's where woke goes to die. And I think our residents and taxpayers deserve transparency, finding out exactly where our tax dollars are being spent inside of these institutions," Davis Jr. said.

Critics have blasted DeSantis' new requirement including Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon, who called the move "sickening" in a Tweet Wednesday.

Despite attacks on DeSantis' agenda, both King and Davis Jr. defended the governor.

"The governor's been very clear that we're responding to our taxpayers and residents, that they should have complete transparency on where their tax dollars are being spent. It has nothing to do with eliminating anybody's freedom," Davis Jr. said. "It has the fact to do that we have to have transparency on where these dollars are being spent, that are generated by our taxpayers."

King said the backlash was "the same as usual" when it comes to DeSantis' highly-publicized agenda.

"We are going to hear a lot of innuendoes and a lot of made-up new phrases and things like that. So hang on. Everybody is going to be a bumpy ride," King said.

"But we know what to expect from the left. And so we have to remain focused as Republicans so that we can make sure that the message is clear - You do not get the opportunity to indoctrinate our children. We know what we want as parents, and we want you to properly educate them. And we're not going to back down from that."

The Florida State University System and Department of Education has until Friday, January 13, 2023, to respond to the request.

