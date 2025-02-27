Fired atheist worker for city of Denver says he was harassed, retaliated against over beliefs

An atheist worker for the city of Denver, Colorado, claims he was discriminated against and ultimately fired from his job because of his lack of belief in God.

Austin Ray alleges in his complaint that two months after he was hired by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, he was harassed about his religious views at a staff holiday party.

The complaint states that the department's assistant manager, a woman named "Carmen," repeatedly asked Ray, an atheist, if he believed in God, within the presence of three other department employees.

Despite trying to deflect her questions, Carmen "kept insisting" that Ray answer the question, the complaint states.

"Carmen's pointed questioning directly implicated Mr. Ray's atheist views and deeply offended and humiliated Mr. Ray in front of department management and his peers," the complaint states.

Ray allegedly reported this discrimination and harassment to city Human Resources department officials on two separate occasions, as well as to a supervisor at the request of the HR official.

The fired worker said he was led to believe that the city would take action against the misconduct. However, he claims that he began to face retaliation from his manager for reporting the harassment.

The complaint alleges that Ray's manager modified his job duties, forced him to complete "meaningless tasks," isolated and alienated him within the department and "compromised" his ability to perform his job.

The manager "went to great lengths to make it appear that Mr. Ray was incapable of performing his job," the complaint states.

On March 15, 2024, Ray was allegedly abruptly fired from his job after having received no follow-up from the city about his harassment report. The complaint says Ray hadn't been subject to any disciplinary actions up to the point of his termination.

"The disparate treatment and hostility to which Mr. Ray was subjected at the city was both retaliatory and discriminatory in nature, as the mistreatment was motivated by his multiple protected activities in complaining about discriminatory practices, as well as by his atheist beliefs," the complaint says.

His lawyer argues Ray is entitled to financial damages and compensation for the ordeal, alleging he was subject to retaliation, discrimination based on religion, religious-based harassment and a hostile work environment, all in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ray's attorney for comment.

The city of Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure office said it did not comment on pending litigation.