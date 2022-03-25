Fauci claims to have 'absolutely nothing to hide or nothing to be concerned about' in Congressional hearing
Fauci also sounds off on his celebrity status
Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in on testifying before Congress and his cult-like celebrity status Friday on "Your World."
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: I have absolutely nothing to hide or nothing to be concerned about, of anything that I've done. So I never have been – and not now and will never be – afraid of hearings done in good faith in oversight. I mean, obviously, if you looked at some of the hearings, they've started off out of nowhere to be ad hominem attacks without even asking a reasonable question.
…
I'm a physician, I'm a scientist. … I don't think about it in terms of being a cult person and everybody idolizing me and being a controversial, polarizing figure where other people … do these kinds of things that we've been talking about, about attacking me. Either end of that spectrum to me is irrelevant, Neil. My job is what's important. … So the idea when you're idolized, or you're demonized … that's just a reflection of what's going on in society and really has very little to do with what I am and who I am and what I do. So you may not believe it or appreciate it, but all of that other stuff is irrelevant. It's my job and what I do, that's important.
