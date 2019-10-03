Famous singer and Vegas shooting survivor slams the 'politicization' of tragedy: 'Where is your humanity?'

Former "Pussycat Dolls" singer Kaya Jones opened up about her experience performing on stage just an hour before the Oct. 1, 2017 Las Vegas shooting — and how she has coped with the aftermath.

On Thursday morning, lawyers representing some of the hundreds of people wounded and the family members of the 58 killed in the attack announced a deal with MGM Resorts that would compensate them up to $800 million.

Jones joined a panel of commentators on Fox Nation's "Deep Dive" to share her experience as this week marks the second anniversary of the attack, in which gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers outside the Mandalay Bay resort.

"The day after the shooting," Jones recalled, "the messages coming into me were that it was a Country and Western event, it must've been Trump supporters, or you guys deserved it," she said.

"These were things coming in, saying essentially, that because we have a political position – which everyone has a political right of their view, and that's what's great about America – but if you lean one way, somehow that was OK that that happened to us, and instead of talking about the 58 people that died, we're having a political narrative. It was disgusting," said Jones.

Jones called the reaction she received following the massacre "disheartening," after social media posts suggested that the "Trump-supporting concertgoers" "deserved" the attack, she explained.

"Yes, I'm a conservative, but at the end of the day, these are human beings. Where is our humanity? What has happened to our country?" an emotional Jones asked.

Though the shooting is largely unsolved and no motive can be identified to date, Jones and her co-panelists agreed that the issue boils down to one of mental health.

"The narrative was: it's the guns, it's the guns," Jones said. "No," she responded, "the mind is the biggest weapon if it wants to be for a bad cause. If you want to inflict harm on someone you will use anything you can."

Following the massacre, Democrats took the opportunity to call for tighter gun control and an increase in gun regulations, blaming the weapon for the 58 lives lost, Jones explained. In an attempt to understand the issue at its core and refute the gun control narrative, Jones said she began to educate herself about the firearms industry and the process in which one is legally obtained.

"Here was this narrative being posed to a lot of people on our side of the fence and I didn't agree and I wanted to understand it, to understand firearms as best as I could," Jones said.

Later in the segment, Jones also slammed members of the Hollywood community for "glorifying violence and mass killings," referring specifically to a sci-fi/horror film that sparked outrage in 2016 based around a dystopian future in the U.S. that legalized crime once a year.

"When we're talking about media, how is it OK to have "Purge: the Election Year", a film that shows people that you go out and kill other individuals using a bat, knives, guns," said Jones.

"Where is the responsibility from people that are part of my world of entertainment stepping us and saying, 'You know what, we should hold ourselves accountable because people look us to us,'" she asked.

Highlighting Fox Nation's new documentary "The Las Vegas Massacre," which brings viewers back to the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history with never-before-seen footage and exclusive new interviews, the panel went on to cover a slew of issues offering a deeper perspective on mental health and gun violence.

To hear more from the panel of experts and for Jones's full remarks, join Fox Nation and watch the full episode of "Deep Dive" today.

