Lawyers representing Las Vegas shooting victims say deal up to $800M reached to settle lawsuits

Lawyers representing victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting announced Thursday they have reached a deal to settle lawsuits that is expected to pay up to $800 million.

The announcement comes as events were held this week to mark the two-year anniversary of the attack, in which gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers outside the Mandalay Bay resort on Oct. 1, 2017, killing 58 and wounding hundreds more.

