Ex-Home Depot CEO blasts ‘socialism’ for killing the US work ethic

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus revealed he was "worried about capitalism," and blamed socialism for crushing Americans' work ethic.

"Nobody works. Nobody gives a damn. Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work — I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid," Marcus said, describing the lazy work culture to the Financial Times.

"Outnumbered" panelists on Monday reacted to the billionaire businessman's comments which caused a stir online.

Fox Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze said the former CEO might be right in his assessment because government handouts enabled an entitlement culture.

"I do think that might be the truth in some situations because people don't feel like they have to work anymore because they can get everything else for free from the government or they're getting paid more to go on the welfare system," she argued.

"Outnumbered" host Emily Compagno agreed social media apps like TikTok had taught young people to pursue "cheap dopamine hits" and "get rich quick" careers as "influencers" instead of careers that took years of hard work to see results.

She agreed with Marcus that the government had also killed the entrepreneurial spirit.

"I agree with him that it’s partly the absolute dilution of any type of work ethic on the part of young people, and also in combination the overregulation of the government, so there’s no incentive to start your own business," she said.

FOX Business’ Kennedy added to Freeze's comments, saying coronavirus stimulus packages incentivized some Americans to stop working because they were still getting paid.

"People were paid to not work during the pandemic. There's a large swath of people who would love to continue that trend, but with a looming recession, they will not get that luxury," she said.

Kennedy added there was an entitlement culture among some Gen Z-ers.

"To Emily's point, they don't want the entry-level, they want the c-suite!" she said.

Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat argued capitalism enabled work ethic but government handouts, student loan forgiveness and lockdowns harmed it.

"I think you're right. It was exacerbated with the COVID lockdown, people got comfortable sitting at home, working from home, wanting to get paid more and doing less work, and that's just not how our country operates," she said.

"You know, I think it's capitalism that helps pave the way out of poverty… if you look at socialism it's governmental control, winners versus losers, but the government wants to take all your winners and equalize it, give it to everyone," she continued.