Erika Kirk’s standout Fox News moments on grief, faith and the truth she’s fighting for

Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA and widow of Charlie Kirk, joined multiple Fox News programs this week to reflect on the investigation into her husband’s death, her own grief and the publication of his final book.

1. "Outnumbered" - "Address the noise"

Kirk pushed back against conspiracy theories about her husband’s death, making an emotional plea for privacy around his burial site. "Can I have one thing? Can my children have one thing?" she said, asking for a "sacred" space without fear of being disturbed.

She said she doesn’t have time to "address the noise," adding her silence shouldn’t be seen as "complacent" or proof anyone at Turning Point USA is "in on it." Kirk said her family sends every credible lead to authorities and that "no rock will be unturned." She urged those pushing fake theories to "stop."

2. "Hannity" - "Next-level husband"

Kirk introduced Charlie’s final book, "Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life," explaining how practicing the Sabbath reshaped their family. She said Charlie lived the message he wrote and that it helped him become a "next-level husband."

"Once he fully incorporated it into his life, he totally elevated," she added. Kirk asked whether people want to invest in their families or waste time in "internet debates" and "rabbit holes."

3. "Will Cain Country" - "You murdered my husband"

Will Cain asked Kirk if she’d ever thought about meeting Tyler Robinson, the man authorities believe shot and killed her husband. She said she had "no desire" to do that.

"I have nothing to say to you. You murdered my husband," said Kirk.

She explained that she still needs to tell their daughter that "Daddy’s not coming home" and says she doesn’t want to "waste her breath" speaking to Robinson.

4. "Fox & Friends" - "His last words"

Kirk discussed how her husband finished his final book only weeks before his death. She said reading it had been difficult because "you only get so many firsts and lasts." She admitted that she'd felt as though "Charlie wrote this book for me. These are his last words written, that were on his heart."

Kirk noted that the book feels as if her husband is telling her to slow down. She emphasized that if he hadn’t started keeping the Sabbath, Charlie "would not have built Turning Point USA."

5. "Brian Kilmeade Show" - "Moments to cry"

Kirk discussed what her grieving process has been like since her husband’s death, saying dark moments have forced her to confront her faith and turn to God even more. "There are moments to cry," she said. "But are you going to turn that moment into something and say … 'God, give me grace … I know that you will put one foot in front of the other.'"

She also recalled praying before stepping out at her husband’s memorial service and the "overwhelming" support she felt. "When you hear [a stadium] singing hallelujah, that is a slice of heaven on earth," she said.

6. "The Five" - "Faith is just a muscle"

Kirk said her husband’s Sabbath message "transcended any type of political label, any age group, any demographic," calling it "precious, priceless" time when their family could simply be together. She warned that screens leave people "physically there," but not "mentally there."

She also spoke about forgiving Charlie's suspected killer, saying hate would tear her apart and "the Lord would not be able to use me" if she held onto it. Kirk said "faith is just a muscle" and that forgiveness is not weakness.