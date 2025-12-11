Erika Kirk has ‘nothing to say’ to the man accused of killing her husband

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk says she has no desire to ever meet the man accused of killing her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk publicly forgave the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, at a memorial for her husband after his death, but says she has no plans to speak with him.

"I have no desire to meet that man. Why would I?" Kirk said on the "Will Cain Country" podcast Thursday.

Robinson made his first in-person court appearance Thursday. He surrendered to authorities in September after police say he fled the campus of Utah Valley University where Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.

ERIKA KIRK OPENS UP ABOUT 'GUT-WRENCHING' GRIEF AFTER HER HUSBAND'S KILLING AND HOW FAITH SUSTAINED HER

Erika Kirk says she has forgiven the man accused of shooting her husband but feels she has nothing to say to him.

DEMOCRAT JOHN FETTERMAN DECRIES 'DEHUMANIZING' ATTACK AGAINST CHARLIE KIRK'S WIDOW ERIKA

"I have nothing to say to him. Forgiveness is not a weakness. Do I forget what he did? No. Do I let that absorb and consume me? No. But I have nothing to say to you. You murdered my husband," said Kirk.

Charlie Kirk left behind two young children and was the founder of Turning Point USA, a group aimed at spreading conservative values to young people. He was 31 years old when he died.

Kirk explained that she still needs to tell their daughter that "daddy’s not coming home" and says she doesn’t want to "waste her breath" speaking to Robinson.

CHARLIE KIRK'S SUSPECTED ASSASSIN WILL NOT SHOW FACE IN COURT, KEY HEARING POSTPONED

Nearly three months after being taken into custody, Robinson is now facing charges of aggravated murder and multiple felonies. Much of the case has unfolded behind closed doors.

Erika Kirk has called for more transparency, telling Fox News' Jesse Watters she wants cameras in the courtroom for the impending trial. She explained that she feels they have nothing to hide and accused her husband’s suspected killer of allowing evil to fester inside of him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t need closure. I don’t need understanding. Evil is evil. I don’t have any questions for him," said Kirk.

"One day he decided to let the smallest seed of evil in his heart. He decided not to extinguish that evil. Instead, he decided to feed it. I don't need to ask him why he fed it," she added.

The full interview with Erika Kirk is available on the "Will Cain Country" podcast YouTube channel.