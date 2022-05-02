Emily Compagno hits back after 'View' host claims Elon Musk wants free speech for 'straight, White men'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" panelists took aim at left-wing political pundits who claimed Elon Musk’s potential takeover of Twitter will be damaging rather than a win for free speech.

Sunny Hostin, co-host of "The View," claimed that Twitter’s users are predominantly straight White men. Hostin then used her claim to argue that Elon Musk is only fighting for free speech for straight White men.

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno shut down Hostin’s argument, saying Musk will provide a platform for everyone.

"It’s simply about free speech," Compagno said. "It’s actually simply about having a diversity of thought, not being censored at the hands of either someone’s private company or the hands of the government."

Journalist David Zurawik joined CNN Sunday to voice outrage at the idea of Twitter being owned by Musk. He warned that America is "headed for hell" if billionaires are allowed to own and operate social media platforms.

"You need controls on this. You need regulation. You cannot let these guys control discourse in this country," Zurawik said. "Trump opened the gates of hell, and now they’re chasing us down."

Fox News contributor Joey Jones explained that the left now feels "threatened" in its ability to control the narrative.

"Genius comes in different forms. With Elon Musk, it comes in a strange guy who is a free speech absolutist," Jones said.

"If we have to have one person in charge of a platform so important, I would appreciate it being someone who calls themselves a free speech absolutist."

FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone contended that Musk’s takeover will benefit everyone regardless of party affiliation.

"Elon Musk is going in to Twitter and he is going to change that company around," Casone said. "Who wins? Those that want more free speech on a platform like Twitter."