Dr. Fauci was 'covering up his own culpability' and guilt about how COVID started: Will Cain

Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield delivered bombshell testimony during Wednesday's House hearing on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing he was excluded from calls between global health experts and arguing Dr. Anthony Fauci acted "antithetical to science" when rejecting discussion around the lab leak theory. As the committee searches for answers on the pandemic origins and assesses claims Dr. Fauci was part of a "cover-up," "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain argued on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday that Fauci's actions surrounding the pandemic origins were "covering up his own culpability."

FAUCI, ALLIES' COVID THEORY APPROACH ‘ANTITHETICAL TO SCIENCE,' EX-CDC CHIEF SAYS AFTER SNUB COMES TO LIGHT

WILL CAIN: And yet, still today, if you question Fauci's sainthood, you are a wing nut. Redfield, again, it's worth underlining and highlighting, former director of the CDC laid out a couple of really fascinating points that I want to reiterate. First of all, in September of 2019, that Wuhan lab changed three protocols that imply guilt. They deleted the strains, the codes of the virus. They changed from civilian to military oversight. And then they brought in a contractor, a civilian contractor, to change the ventilation system. Every one of those pieces of big circumstantial evidence pointing to their own guilt that it was a virus created in a lab.

And yet then we see the cover-up. Fauci in league with social media, of course, paints anyone who points to that truth as a conspiracy theorist and then again pays off $9 million in grants to two scientists who said, Hey, this looks like it was made in the lab. They flip. All of a sudden, they're on the same script as every other scientist out there saying it's of natural origin. Then the most fascinating question, why? … The reason why Fauci would go to such great lengths is because of his own culpability. What he's covering up is his guilt in helping fund this worldwide pandemic.

The more interesting question isn't Fauci, because that seems obvious to me, it's why did the entire scientific community rally behind Fauci? And that gets us to, well, masks, lockdowns, vaccines. It's because science is lost, and it is not science, it is scientism. And it followed Saint Fauci wherever it told them they should march. That's why the scientific community fell behind the guy who was covering up his own culpability.