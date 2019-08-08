Donna Brazile to Joaquin Castro and Trump: 'Stop it,' volume must be lowered on both sides

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile called for the "volume" to be lowered on both sides of the political aisle, responding to Rep. Joaquin Castro's decision to tweet out the names of Trump donors in the San Antonio area.

"That's why I said a long time ago to the president of the United States, stop it. I tell it to members of Congress, stop it. We're going at each other, we're not talking to each other. We're accusing each other of things that we're not and we're not lowering the volume, we're not changing the tone. ... It is happening on both sides ... and I dislike it," said the former interim DNC chairwoman on "America's Newsroom."

The tweet, which Castro has defended and refused calls to delete, prompted a Twitter response late Wednesday from President Trump after visiting survivors of Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.

"I don’t know who Joaquin Castro is other than the lesser brother of a failed presidential candidate (1%) who makes a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth. Joaquin is not the man that his brother is, but his brother, according to most, is not much. Keep fighting Joaquin!" Trump wrote.

Castro, D-Texas, argued the names of the donors are publicly available and claimed he does not want the people to be harassed or for their businesses to be boycotted.

JOAQUIN CASTRO FACING BACKLASH FROM ALL SIDES FOR POSTING TRUMP DONOR INFORMATION

"Unless you support the white nationalism and the racism that Donald Trump is paying for and fueling, then I hope you, as a person of good conscience, will think twice about contributing to his campaign," said Castro in an interview on MSNBC, where he was pressed by host Willie Geist about the likelihood that people will be harassed.

"I don't want anyone on the left or the right to be a target of any crazy person or any person that means them harm at all," he responded, claiming the names were already circulating before his account posted them.

Responding to comments from presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke and Joe Biden, Brazile said if the rhetoric does not change, lawmakers cannot find "common ground."

"The president this week called for healing. Yesterday was not a day of healing," she said, adding the country cannot heal if we are still "fighting" each other.

She said she believed Biden, in a speech in Iowa Wednesday, made the case that "words matter," calling on Trump to change his tone.