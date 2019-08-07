Biden to link Trump to El Paso shooting, rise of white supremacy in fiery speech

Saying that President Trump has “fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation,” Democratic presidential primary front-runner Joe Biden on Wednesday will directly link the president to the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

The charges by former vice president – who will make his case during a speech in Burlington, Iowa – come on the same day as Trump travels to El Paso to visit with law enforcement, first responders and victims of the shooting, which left at least 22 people dead. The president will also stop in Dayton, Ohio, site of another mass shooting this past weekend.

The suspect in the El Paso massacre allegedly wrote a white nationalist manifesto ahead of the shootings.

Biden, pointing to the president’s divisive immigration rhetoric at campaign rallies and on Twitter, will ask “how far is it from Trump’s saying this 'is an invasion' to the shooter in El Paso declaring 'his attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas?’”

Answering his question, according to prepared remarks, the former vice president will say “not far at all.”

And he’ll charge that “in both clear language and in code, this president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation."

The former vice president’s campaign released excerpts from Biden’s speech hours ahead of the address.

Biden’s comments come as the president faces condemnation by Democrats and some Republicans for his controversial language, which some charge contributed to the El Paso shooting. But Trump has hit back, arguing that his critics have ignored the Dayton shooter's apparent liberal views.

"They're trying to make political points," he said Wednesday of his critics.

On Monday, the president urged Americans to condemn “racism, bigotry, and white supremacy” in an address on national television. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America."

But Trump didn’t mention the rising tide of anti-immigrant rhetoric. He also called for new measures to address mental illness and target violent video games rather than calling for stricter firearms laws to stem widespread gun violence.

Since he launched his presidential campaign in late April, Biden has made Trump’s rhetoric on race a centerpiece of his White House bid as he’s framed the contest as a battle for the “soul of the nation.”

In his Wednesday speech, Biden will say “how far is it from the white supremacists and Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville – Trump’s 'very fine people' -- chanting 'You will not replace us' – to the shooter at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh saying Jews 'were committing genocide to his people?' Not far at all.”

He will charge that “Trump offers no moral leadership; no interest in unifying the nation, no evidence the presidency has awakened his conscience in the least…Instead we have a president with a toxic tongue who has publicly and unapologetically embraced a political strategy of hate, racism, and division.”

And Biden will highlight that past presidents – from Republican George W. Bush to Democrat Barack Obama – have “stepped up” during massacres that have tested the country. And he’ll spotlight that “we don’t have that today.”

With his speech, Biden joins a slew of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders who are blasting Trump’s language in the wake of the weekend’s mass shootings.

Sen. Cory Booker indirectly tied Trump to the shootings as he gives a speech on gun violence and what his presidential campaign called “the rising tide of hatred and white nationalism in America.

“These acts of hatred do not happen in a vacuum. They are harvested only once they have been planted,” Booker will say in an indirect swipe at the president.

Booker is speaking at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, site of a 2015 shooting in which nine black congregants were killed by a white shooter.