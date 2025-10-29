Dictionary.com declares '6-7' Word of the Year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whether a parent, teacher, youth pastor or an innocent bystander on a sidewalk, no one has been safe from the "6-7" Gen Alpha trend sweeping across America — a viral sensation that’s now been named Dictionary.com’s 2025 Word of the Year.

"Few slang terms have captured the cultural mood of 2025 quite like ‘6 7,’" said Steve Johnson, Ph.D., director of lexicography for the Dictionary Media Group at IXL Learning.

"It's part inside joke, part social signal and part performance. When people say it, they're not just repeating a meme; they're shouting a feeling. It's one of the first Words of the Year that works as an interjection, a burst of energy that spreads and connects people long before anyone agrees on what it actually means," Johnson continued.

The meme originated from a song by rapper Skrilla, titled "Doot Doot (6 7)."

The internet trend went viral after Charlotte Hornets' basketball point guard, LaMelo Ball, popularized the term, using it as a reference to his height.

A press release from Dictionary.com stated that the term "shows how seamlessly today’s slang blends digital humor, sports culture and generational creativity."

While the move may seem odd to some, the website reports that linguistic experts had data to back up their decision.

"Dictionary.com’s lexicographers analyze extensive linguistic data, tracking which words dominate search trends, social media and digital conversations," their statement continued. "A Dictionary.com analysis found that ‘6 7’ appeared in digital media six times more frequently in October 2025 alone compared to the average usage in 2024."

However, "6 7" wasn't the only term that the language resource decided to add into its lexicon.

Six other words – half of which were inspired by Gen Z and other social media slang — also made the cut this year.

"Aura-farming," defined as "the deliberate cultivation of one's charisma, style or vibe, often for online attention or social clout," and the "Gen Z stare," "a blank or unbothered facial expression" typically associated with the age group, were also added.

