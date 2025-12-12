DHS official says church's Nativity scene depicts what 'never happens' in immigration enforcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday that a church's reinterpretation of a Nativity scene that reportedly intended to "disturb passersby" this Christmas is an example of what's contributing to increases in assaults on ICE.

An art display of the Nativity scene at the Missiongathering church in Charlotte, North Carolina, reportedly depicted Jesus, Mary and Joseph with "masked immigration agents wearing bulletproof vests and carrying handcuffs."

"The goal is to translate the Christmas story into a modern context," Rev. Andrew Shipley told The Charlotte Observer. "If the Holy Family had been in Charlotte two weeks ago, they would have been putting the baby Jesus in handcuffs because he wouldn’t have his papers."

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not zip-tying infants or children.

"Not only is this ‘nativity’ scene offensive to Christians, but it is also depicting something that – despite what Rev. Shipley says – NEVER happens," McLaughlin said to Fox News Digital.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Missiongathering Church criticized immigration enforcement, and the church pastor’s goal was to "force viewers to confront the fear many immigrant families in Charlotte felt following recent immigration arrests in the city."

The installation displays the biblical account of Mary, Joseph and Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem with the addition of figures dressed as ICE agents. Shipley told the paper the depiction mirrors what immigrant families are experiencing today. He said the church had been helping people who were "afraid" after U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived in the city.

The installation was reportedly created by an artist group called TaskForce, which has been involved in similar installations across the country. The group reportedly contacted the church by phone and email with the idea, enlisting local artists to build the display.

"The goal is to disturb, to make people feel something," Shipley said. "What’s been happening to Charlotte families… is disturbing and is graphic and horrifying."

McLaughlin explained further that such "demonization of law enforcement is contributing to a more than 1,150% increase in assaults on ICE."

"Get a grip and seek help," McLaughlin added.

DHS said last month that assaults and violent attacks against ICE law enforcement officers have surged more than 1,150% compared to the same period last year under the Biden administration.

ICE has increased arrests since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Missiongathering Church did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Other churches around the country have also used Nativity scenes to criticize ICE and highlight immigration issues.

A similar reinterpretation of the Nativity scene appeared at Lake Street Church of Evanston, Illinois , depicting baby Jesus with his hands zip-tied and guarded by figures styled as ICE agents.

Another Nativity scene at St. Susanna Parish in Dedham, Massachusetts, prompted calls for removal from the acting ICE director and the Archdiocese of Boston.