Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

DHS official says church's Nativity scene depicts what 'never happens' in immigration enforcement

'Get a grip and seek help,' DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Missiongathering Church in Charlotte, North Carolina

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
close
Senator warns of 'powder keg' as ICE agents are villainized Video

Senator warns of 'powder keg' as ICE agents are villainized

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., warns against anti-ICE rhetoric during Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing about the Trump administration’s deployment of National Guard troops.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday that a church's reinterpretation of a Nativity scene that reportedly intended to "disturb passersby" this Christmas is an example of what's contributing to increases in assaults on ICE.

An art display of the Nativity scene at the Missiongathering church in Charlotte, North Carolina, reportedly depicted Jesus, Mary and Joseph with "masked immigration agents wearing bulletproof vests and carrying handcuffs."

"The goal is to translate the Christmas story into a modern context," Rev. Andrew Shipley told The Charlotte Observer. "If the Holy Family had been in Charlotte two weeks ago, they would have been putting the baby Jesus in handcuffs because he wouldn’t have his papers."

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not zip-tying infants or children.

SENATOR WARNS OF 'POWDER KEG' AS PEOPLE CONDONE BEHAVIOR OF ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS

"Not only is this ‘nativity’ scene offensive to Christians, but it is also depicting something that – despite what Rev. Shipley says – NEVER happens," McLaughlin said to Fox News Digital.

christmas-nativity

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said a church's reinterpretation of a Nativity scene that reportedly intended to "disturb passersby" this Christmas is an example of what's contributing to increases in assaults on ICE. (Getty Images )

According to The Charlotte Observer, Missiongathering Church criticized immigration enforcement, and the church pastor’s goal was to "force viewers to confront the fear many immigrant families in Charlotte felt following recent immigration arrests in the city."

The installation displays the biblical account of Mary, Joseph and Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem with the addition of figures dressed as ICE agents. Shipley told the paper the depiction mirrors what immigrant families are experiencing today. He said the church had been helping people who were "afraid" after U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived in the city.

The installation was reportedly created by an artist group called TaskForce, which has been involved in similar installations across the country. The group reportedly contacted the church by phone and email with the idea, enlisting local artists to build the display.

NEW JERSEY TWINS CHARGED IN THREATS TO KILL DHS OFFICIAL, ‘SHOOT ICE ON SIGHT’

"The goal is to disturb, to make people feel something," Shipley said. "What’s been happening to Charlotte families… is disturbing and is graphic and horrifying."

McLaughlin explained further that such "demonization of law enforcement is contributing to a more than 1,150% increase in assaults on ICE."

"Get a grip and seek help," McLaughlin added. 

Missiongathering Church based in Charlotte, North Carolina

According to the Charlotte Observer, Missiongathering Church slammed immigration enforcement as the church pastor’s goal is to "force viewers to confront the fear many immigrant families in Charlotte felt following recent immigration arrests in the city." (Google Maps)

DHS said last month that assaults and violent attacks against ICE law enforcement officers have surged more than 1,150% compared to the same period last year under the Biden administration.

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN FIRES BACK AT CNN HOST IN DEFENSE OF ICE TACTICS: 'THEY'VE BEEN SHOT AT'

ICE has increased arrests since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Missiongathering Church did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Other churches around the country have also used Nativity scenes to criticize ICE and highlight immigration issues.

A similar reinterpretation of the Nativity scene appeared at Lake Street Church of Evanston, Illinois, depicting baby Jesus with his hands zip-tied and guarded by figures styled as ICE agents.

A U.S. Department Of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection sign is displayed at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Headquarters on May 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not zip-tying infants or children. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Another Nativity scene at St. Susanna Parish in Dedham, Massachusetts, prompted calls for removal from the acting ICE director and the Archdiocese of Boston. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

Close modal

Continue