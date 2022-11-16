Prominent Democrat voices support for border wall as Philadelphia rages at Abbott over migrant bus

A high-profile Democrat is bucking his own party and voicing support for a border wall as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused migrants to crime-ridden Philadelphia, where several were dropped at Amtrak's 30th Street Station on Wednesday.

Former Democratic Rep. Harold Ford Jr. received cheers from "The Five"s live audience after advocating for a border wall to curb illegal immigration, breaking with many sitting members of his party.

"I've been a proponent -- but I've been criticized by my own party -- because I think we should build a wall," said Ford, who formerly represented Memphis.

He also admonished Republicans for not being open to other possible solutions to the immigration crisis.

"I think we should reform our asylum system," he said. "But at the same time, we have to make this uncomfortable for everyone – the Republicans who don't believe we ought to invest in a smart way in parts of this hemisphere."

"Think about it: We spend trillions of dollars … as a nation to stabilize and try to bring peace to regions of the world that need it. Yet in our own backyard, we spend pennies, and we wonder why we have some of these challenges."

Ford concluded the work visa system must be overhauled as well, saying foreign workers are key to the U.S. economy.

Reports that Abbott was sending buses full of migrants to Philadelphia elicited a pointed response from Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney – who famously danced in a videotaped celebration about its status as a sanctuary city in 2018.

Kenney's then-deputy chief of staff posted the 6-second video showing the mayor high-fiving an aide and high-step dancing while singing "We are a sanctuary city – yay!"

On Wednesday, Kenney called Abbott and his administration "cruel and racist," and the Republican governor pushed back, saying, "Kenney has long-celebrated and fought for sanctuary city status, making the city an ideal addition to Texas’ list of drop-off locations."

Twenty-eight migrants were dropped at the SEPTA hub, just across the Schuylkill River from Center City, according to several reports.

Judge Jeanine Pirro further ripped the city's far-left District Attorney Larry Krasner – who was impeached by the State House on Wednesday – after he reportedly claimed Abbott could be committing a crime.

If Krasner believes Abbott committed a state-level crime, then "Joe Biden letting them in is a federal crime from their country to the United States," she said.