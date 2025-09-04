Dehydration, blindfolds and remote islands: Aspiring astronaut trades NASA for near-death adventures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This influencer once pursued aerospace engineering and even interned with NASA before choosing to travel the world. Adam Boro told Fox News Digital about his extraordinary adventures and the importance of taking risks along the way.

"I started out pursuing a path of engineering, aerospace engineering, and I thought that was my dream job to become an astronaut, to work in NASA, all those things. And once I graduated college, I realized… I want to take this risk. I want to go after living my life to the fullest," Boro said.

Boro now shares his travels across social media, including on Instagram and TikTok, where he has more than one million followers on each platform.

Boro shared two stories that could have cost him his life but ultimately turned into unforgettable adventures.

Boro traveled to Nicaragua in 2024 to take part in the Fuego y Agua Survival Run, a grueling challenge involving a volcano.

"It starts out on the beach. You climb up through jungle, up a volcano when it's like 95 degrees and really sunny and humid, 20 miles up and down a volcano, and then back onto the beach," he said.

Then danger struck. Boro said he experienced dehydration symptoms despite taking the recommended amount of water. A stranger’s generosity kept him going.

"The only reason I made it is because there's another person running the race. [He] was like, really generous. I was barely crawling, barely able to keep going."

The stranger then asked him in Spanish if he wanted water and gave Boro his last bottle.

"It was honestly like an act of God," Boro said.

Another wild experience happened in Lebanon in 2021, when a friend wanted to push Boro to his limits.

"He drove me for two hours with my blindfold on to the middle of nowhere in Lebanon and dropped me off. And with no phone, nothing, like all the signs are in Arabic. I got dropped off. And the rest of the day, it literally felt like, I don't even know. It was orchestrated like a movie," he said. "It was crazy."

Although worried about his safety, Boro ultimately had a great experience and met countless kind strangers.

He was offered food at a restaurant and spent the day with a man who welcomed him warmly.

"The whole day we hung out together. He was so nice, introducing me to all his friends. We toured his city, people gave me tea, offered me food—everyone was so kind. By the time it was 5 p.m. and I was heading home, I couldn’t believe all the things that had happened," he said.

Although Boro said he wouldn’t advise others to try this, he described it as an "amazing experience."

From his worldwide travels to Central America to remote islands to the Middle East, Boro said he has learned lasting lessons, and they have helped him rediscover his faith in humanity.

Boro hopes to provide a more positive worldview with his posts.

"When you put your phone down, when you go out and experience the world, all the amazing things that can happen, the beautiful places you can see, the people, the experiences and how you can grow and change as a person," Boro said.

