Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy's life without sports: Purple sweatpants, day trading and 'The Office'

"El Presidente" Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday to discuss how he's weathering the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought college and professional sports in America to an unprecedented standstill.

"I am wearing purple sweatpants. I just started wearing them every day because what's the point of changing pants if you're not going outside?" Portnoy told host Tucker Carlson. "And then I decided this would be kind of my fight against [coronavirus]. Corona will not make me waste pants. It just won't.

So I'm going to wear ... my purple sweat pants till the quarantine is lifted."

"The bigger question is, am I washing the pants, which occasionally I am," Portnoy added. "But yeah, I just wear the same pants every single day."

Portnoy also told Carlson that in the absence of betting on sports, he had turned his attention to the stock market after his portfolio had taken a hit.

"I have set up a little bell in my office. [At] 9:30, I ring it and I go to work just day trading the crap out of the stock market," Portnoy revealed. "I took a financial beating because I think, you know, [casino and racetrack operator] Penn National bought a good portion [36 percent] of Barstool Sports. Well, it turns out this pandemic is not good for the casino business because they're closed."

Carlson then asked Portnoy about his TV schedule, to which the Barstool founder responed that he's relying on a classic sitcom to deal with cabin fever.

"I watch one movie a day, a new one, and then I'm watching 'The Office' over and over, just cycling through the seasons," Portnoy said. "It never gets old."