Dating coach reveals the secret weapon women are abandoning in modern relationships

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Margarita Nazarenko has become a virtual best friend to women around the world, known for her bold, unfiltered dating and relationship advice. With a message rooted in self-worth, high standards, and unshakable boundaries, she’s built a digital sisterhood that encourages women to stop chasing and start choosing. In a conversation with Fox News Digital, Nazarenko opened up about the message behind her content, her views on modern feminism, and what sparked her mission to empower women online.

Nazarenko grew up in the UK, but has spent the last 15 years living in Australia and is married with two children. She is also a podcast host of Being HER with Margarita Nazarenko, and author of the book, "The New Rules: The Ultimate Guide to Being Her."

Her journey started as an actress, but she realized her desire was to connect with others in a more genuine manner.

"What I really wanted to do was connect to people, be on stage and have that kind of connection that I have now," she said.

Then her coaching career began.

"What I did was, I thought what really appeals to me and that was expansion and self-expansion and growth like Tony Robbins and doing all that self-work. So I went and I did a life coaching diploma. From doing that, I realized that I love doing it. I started coaching women."

And when she took her knowledge online, her career went off.

"I started coaching women and then I opened this new app called TikTok. I went on there, and it just went mad, within the first six months. I think I got a million followers. Of just basically saying all the things that I thought everyone knew, but people didn't really know."

As a young woman herself, she knew exactly how to reel in her audience to give them advice that they didn't realize they were going to hear.

"All the videos that went viral in the beginning were to do with how to manipulate a man or how to make him obsessed. I use those kind of titles because I know that in my toxic mind back in my 20s that would have appealed to me. I would have been like, how do I get the guy? How do I catch the guy? But in reality, I give practical advice in saying actually don't center the guy and you shouldn't be chasing him."

NEW POLL SHOWS LIBERAL WOMEN THE MOST UNHAPPY, LONELY

The married mother-of-two shares advice that many may consider traditional and old-fashioned, as she expresses concerns with how the feminist movement has bled into the way women approach sex and relationships.

"We've been told you don't need no man, you're a queen in your own right, why? The most essential part of being a human being is wanting to have a relationship with someone and perhaps a family. And if women get shamed into thinking that all they can do is work and that's the only thing that's going to be celebrated, I think that's sad because some women want to work, but some women want a relationship and a family, and that's great too," Nazarenko said.

However, Nazarenko doesn't believe feminism and hustle culture can apply to women when approaching dating.

"The more you chase a guy, the more you explain to him how great you are, how cute you are, how amazing you are. The less he believes you. It is the most aggravating and annoying thing."

Additionally, through her content she reminds women to see themselves as the prize and to focus their attention on themselves rather than the men they are interested in.

"Women succeed in dating when they focus on themselves, when they decide who they are, when they have really strong boundaries," she said.

Nazarenko focuses on the importance of being feminine throughout her content.

"If men want another hustler, they can go and find a work partner and they can make it happen," she said.

"The one thing that men can't get from each other is femininity. That's why they're attracted to women. And that's why things like dresses and heels and all that is attractive to them because they don't wear it. It seems as something different. It seems something untouchable to them."

ENTREPRENEUR ELENA CARDONE SAYS THE LEFT HAS HIJACKED FEMINISM — AND BETRAYED WOMEN

Generation Z is appearing to desire long-term commitment and turn away from short-term satisfaction in dating compared to previous years.

A study conducted by The Times and YouGov showed that young adults today are more in favor of marriage than young adults were 20 years ago. Only one-fifth of this age group believes marriage is "irrelevant," while a third believes it is better for a couple to be married before having children.

"This exact natural reaction that Gen Z are having," Nazarenko said. "And that is, do you know what? I don't wanna hook up with everyone because at the end of it, it makes me feel bad. I don't like it. It gives me a bad feeling. No matter how much media or no matter where I read that, you know, it's liberating. It's actually not."

She argues that the fallout from sexual liberation has left women emotionally depleted.

"What's happened is because of the pill and sexual liberation, we now give everything that we have, our time, effort, energy, body, everything to men, just because we think that we're equal to them, which we are as human beings, but what we are physically and what we can do is not equal. We are able to have children, they are not."

Nazarenko emphasized how hook-up culture affects women.

"When you're having a hookup, you're thinking and feeling in your body that this could lead to a potential child. That is a really long engagement for a woman. Then you get hooked on the guy because this could be now the potential father of your children. Even if it doesn't happen, that is in your mind and in your biology and investment that you're making. For him, it's different."

"That's what it feels like as a woman, when men perhaps sleep with you and then move on, that you weren't good enough. Even if it's not true, that's how it feels."

'MAKE AMERICA HOT AGAIN' SOCIALS BRING YOUNG CONSERVATIVE SINGLES TOGETHER IN NEW YORK CITY

Despite her critiques of modern feminism, Nazarenko is unapologetic in her belief that being a woman is powerful—and that power begins with self-respect.

"I feel so lucky to be a woman. I believe it's a power to have boundaries. I believe, it's power to say, actually, you can't have access to me because I am worth more than that. I don't believe it's a way to look down on women. I actually think it's a way to look up to women that the access should not be that easy."

Her message to women is simple but unwavering: recognize your uniqueness and treat it as sacred, and this is the key to making your love-life dreams come true.

"You don't need to compete. There's only one of you. Your DNA will never happen again. You're incredibly special."

Watch Margarita Nazarenko appear on "Fox & Friends" on August 4 at 6:50 am ET.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP