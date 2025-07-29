Entrepreneur Elena Cardone says the left has hijacked feminism — and betrayed women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

She intended to stay in her lane — focused on empowering women, protecting children, and strengthening families. But when those values came under attack, Elena Cardone knew she could no longer stay silent. A CEO, realtor, mom, and wife to businessman and real estate investor Grant Cardone, Elena spoke with Fox News Digital about what inspired her to speak out.

Cardone is the CEO of 10X Ladies, which is an empowerment group designed to help women thrive in mindset, relationships, business, finance, and health, according to the website.

She also runs Cardone Mortgage, Cardone Enterprises, and Cardone Capital, alongside her husband.

Cardone, previously a Democrat and now a supporter of President Trump, wasn't always outspoken.

"As a teen, I was a rebel, I was a Democrat," she shared. "I didn't understand the entrepreneurial world or how politics worked or capitalism worked or society."

When Cardone learned more about life, she realized the Democratic Party didn't support her values.

"I was just kind of trying to be cool and what all my friends did in New Orleans and then once I really looked at what is the purpose and the message and the core values," she said. "I just, I couldn't align with that group. They're just not my group."

Cardone said she doesn't regret coming forward with her political views.

She shared that she felt important parts of American society were under attack, and she couldn't stay silent any longer.

"I really previously wanted to just stay in my lane, empower women, protect children, restore the family unit. And it wasn't until those became really obviously under attack that I feel like the political world merged in and crashed into my lane so that I could no longer sit back and not speak out about it."

As an advocate for female empowerment, the direction of the feminist movement caused concern for Cardone.

"How do you claim to be a feminist and advocate for men winning in our sports and taking our medals and robbing women of opportunities in life? That's not feminism, that's hijacking. We've worked really hard to get where we were, and we need to now fight for those rights continually."

However, Cardone acknowledged the progress women have made regarding their rights, but voiced concern that modern feminism may negatively affect relationships.

"I feel like it put a crack and a wedge between our relationship with men as a generality, and now it's time to heal that wound and how can we come together as partners in life to work together."

Cardone said she was once the "independent, powerful woman that never depended on a man for anything," but that mindset caused difficulty in the early years of her marriage.

"Once we started to figure it out, really have each other's back and work as a team, we became strength in numbers and really started to... go into another stratosphere together. And ironically, I have more strength and power together, than I ever could have as my own."