Climate Change
Published

Dagen McDowell: Dems 'immoral' for wanting to ban fossil fuels

By Victor Garcia | Fox News
Democratic presidential candidates reveal their extreme climate agenda

Mayor Pete Buttigieg says people who use straws and eat burgers are 'part of the problem' of climate change; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.'

As Democratic presidential candidates continue to discuss climate change and push forward their plans to combat its effects, "The Five" debated whether their agendas make sense for Americans.

"I want these lefties to get called out as immoral basically to reduce the standard of living for every American by trying to ban fossil fuels in this country," co-host Dagen McDowell said Friday, strongly condemning the anti-fossil-fuel rhetoric of the candidates.

"They're part of the problem, not the solution."

Co-host Juan Williams defended the Democrats for at least presenting ideas while he feels the GOP is just taking advantage of the issues.

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS SHE SUPPORTS PLASTIC STRAW BAN DURING CNN CLIMATE CHANGE MARATHON

2020 Democrats: GOP should be 'vilified' for climate denialVideo

"I just don't see any real ideas about this from the right," Williams said.  "And so then the left comes with ideas and everybody says  'oh, wait a second you're trying to control me.'"

Williams hammered President Trump for making the topic a "culture wars issue" and criticized him for not presenting an idea.

"President Trump is raising astounding amounts of money by making a culture wars issue.  Buy a Trump straw. So, that's his idea?" Williams said.

McDowell jumped back taking issue with Democrats for blaming the U.S. for the worlds environmental problems.

"We've done a better job than any nation in the world, quite frankly," McDowell said.  "Stop talking about it like we're all evil and we're not doing anything."