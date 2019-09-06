Chris Wallace: There are only 3 candidates left for the Democrats

The Democratic presidential race is really down to three candidates, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace said Friday.

Appearing on “America’s Newsroom” with anchor Bill Hemmer, Wallace said he believes none of the candidates “look especially strong,” and that is in part why former Vice President Joe Biden remains the frontrunner.

Wallace pointed out that after the more immediate reaction from debates, “Joe Biden -- and I’m frankly surprised given all the negative press he’s gotten on all of his misstatements, gaffes, shaky performances on the debate stage -- he still maintains the lead.”

Biden is up at the national level. He leads Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., by four points, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., by 12, according to a September Real Clear Politics poll.

AXELROD CLAIMS BIDEN 'SERIALLY DISTORTING' RECORD, 'IN DANGER OF CREATING MORE DAMAGING' TREND WITH GAFFES

Biden has topped polls since he announced his bid in April, with numbers suggesting he will be the Democrat to beat in 2020.

“It’s really a three-person race instead of a five-person race, Warren, Sanders, and of course Biden is the frontrunner,” Wallace told Hemmer.

But, will this hold through 2020?

“Now, it’s closer in Iowa and much closer in New Hampshire,” Wallace said. “But, you know, he’s the frontrunner until he isn’t.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You can talk -- and we do talk -- in great length about all of the problems President Trump might potentially have,” Wallace noted. “But, in the end, to quote Joe Biden: ‘It’s not a choice between him and the Almighty; it’s a choice between him and the alternative.’”

The next Democratic debate will air on ABC on Thursday at Texas Southern University in Houston. Biden and Warren face off for the first time, having previously appeared on different nights at the June and July debates, which were split over two nights to accommodate the large pool of challengers.