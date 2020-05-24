US cruise ship performer stuck in Barbados amid coronavirus thanks Rep. Nunes for helping bring him home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rep. Devin Nunes on Sunday celebrated the return of a U.S. cruise ship entertainer who'd been stuck at sea for months amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the congressman told "Fox & Friends" that helping him get home was "one of the really only good parts left about this job."

San Diego native Ryan Driscoll, 26, said he'd been stuck aboard the Seabourn Odyssey off the coast of Bridgetown, Barbados, for 80 days before Nunes caught wind of his situation.

"A lot of times, we're the last line when people get to us, we're their last hope. And, we've had a lot of people in Ryan’s case. All the members of Congress all over the country have had similar situations, but Ryan's was particularly important because it took so long," Nunes, R-Calif., said.

"I’m very thankful to Congressman Nunes and his office," Driscoll said. "They all helped me get home quicker and safer. They were putting pressure on the local Bridgetown and Barbados government, working with the U.S. State Department as well as the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown to arrange a charter flight to bring back American citizens, and I was one of those lucky Americans that got to come home on that flight."

The cruise ship performer added that "without Nunes and his amazing staff in California, I would not be here right now in sunny San Diego. I would be stuck on that ship like many of my friends are still stuck on ships around the world. So, I'm very thankful to be back."

Nunes said he was "thankful" Driscoll was able to return safely to his family, adding that his team was focussed on bringing home other citizens "trapped overseas" amid the pandemic.