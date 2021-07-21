Expand / Collapse search
Cotton: Biden’s ‘reckless tax and spending scheme will hit American’s pocketbooks when they can’t afford it'

Sen. Tom Cotton on President Biden stepping up calls for a tax hike.

After President Biden ramped up calls for a tax hike, insisting that corporations will "pay their fair share," Sen. Tom Cotton told "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday that the commander-in-chief's "reckless tax and spending scheme is going to hit American's pocketbooks when they can't afford it."

BIDEN'S PROPOSED CORPORATE TAX HIKE POSES POTENTIAL FOR COSTLIER UTILITY BILLS

TOM COTTON: Anytime is a good time for the Democrats to raise taxes whether the economy is recovering or the economy is weak. One thing is clear: The American people are going to bear the brunt of Joe Biden's tax increases. You are already seeing the inflation that Joe Biden's reckless spending schemes have unleashed. If you filled up at the gas pump recently or gone to the grocery store and bought a gallon of milk. 

But just think what is going to happen when we impose even more taxes on businesses. They are going to charge higher prices to their customers to cover those taxes, they're going reduce wages or cap wage growth for their workers to cover those taxes as well. So, Joe Biden's reckless tax and spending scheme is going to hit Americans in their pocketbooks at a time when they cannot afford it.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

