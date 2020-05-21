Restaurateur pleads for protection against frivolous lawsuits as businesses seek to reopen

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A group of Texas business owners told Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren that they fear a flood of costly, frivilous lawsuits as they work to reopen their doors.

"They're doing it right, but it's still a struggle for each of these business owners," said Lahren on "Fox and Friends" on Thursday. "They're being bombarded by the media, they're being bombarded with what they fear are class-action lawsuits, so it's going to be a rough road ahead."

In a new episode of Fox Nation's "No Interruption," Lahren sat down with two restaurateurs, a gym owner and a salon owner who are trying to return to normal operations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On May 1, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that select businesses in certain counties were allowed to reopen with conditions. Restaurants were permitted to reopen at just 25 percent capacity and on Friday that limit will be raised to 50 percent.

"Texas really is a roadmap for the rest of the country," said Lahren, though she noted that the business owner she spoke to stressed that more can be done on the federal level.

Kyle Noonan, president and CEO of the restaurant firm FreeRange Concepts, told Lahren that lawyers are already seeking to capitalize on the crisis.

"You're already starting to see ads on TV from law firms going, 'Hey, were you affected by COVID-19?" he said, while advocating for limits on the scope of lawsuits that can be brought against businesses.

"You know, [we need] some sort of protection from a business standpoint of not getting frivolous lawsuits thrown at us where they know that we weren't the cause [of a coronavirus infection], but they also know that we don't have the bankroll to fight it. And so that's a really scary thing for business owners right now," argued Noonan.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said protections for businesses must be included in the coronavirus relief package making its way through Congress, though the proposal has received pushback from Democrats.

"These business owners, who are already struggling, finally they can open up ... and now they have to worry about lawsuits which could absolutely end them," concluded Lahren on "Fox and Friends." "We hope that Congress will take action on this. We hope that the president will take action on this. We need to protect our small business owners — now more than ever.

To watch all of "No Interruption" and hear more stories from business owners struggling to cope with an unprecedented time

