Conservative panelist pushes back against liberal voting law narratives on 'Meet the Press'

Danielle Pletka, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, pushed back against misleading comments on recent election laws on NBC's "Meet the Press."

On Sunday, Pletka, the lone conservative member of a liberal panel, challenged assertions from PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, NBC chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell, and NBC's "The Week" host Joshua Johnson. The panel discussion began with host Chuck Todd playing a clip of Attorney General Merrick Garland announcing a plan for the Department of Justice to sue certain states over their election laws.

WAPO REPORTER ACCUSED OF PEDDLING FALSE INFORMATION ON DESANTIS' FEMA RESPONSE

Alcindor quickly attacked Republicans over the election laws, asserting they are creating an "existential crisis."

"This is an existential crisis in America" Alcindor claimed. "Who can actually get the access to vote? Republicans in state legislatures are saying if you- essentially, and critics would say, that if you, if we don't like the way that you voted, we will take away your vote. And that, I think, is a real problem."

Pletka quickly reminded the panel that many of the laws the Justice Department appear to be tackling in Republican-leaning states are overlooked in more Democrat-leaning states.

"You know, there are going to be problems if, at the federal level, they decide that they only need to go after Republican states, that they need to go after Republican-run states for laws that mirror, for example, things that exist in Delaware or New York or Connecticut or New Hampshire."

GEORGIA VOTING LAW: READ FULL TEXT

Pletka also added that more people than ever have voted in the last presidential election, proving that the country has "unbelievable voter engagement." However, the other panelists denied this perspective and continued to claim that the new voting laws had racial motivations.

Mitchell fired back at Pletka stating, "No, I'm sorry, it is specifically aimed at people of color, at people who have voted in this last election, people who had access because of the changes, because of COVID. They had more access. It's taking away, in Texas, taking away Sunday voting, you know, Souls to the Polls. It's exactly aimed at minority voters."

Despite Pletka responding that the new Georgia laws do, in fact, allow Sunday voting, Alcindor pushed back claiming that the laws were only based on a "conspiracy theory" prompted by former President Donald Trump.

"But it was BS, that President Trump didn't like that he lost and then he said the election was stolen. And he said that he won when he didn't," Alcindor explained. "And then Republicans, who are keeping—who are letting him continue to have power, understanding that he has a lot of influence with the base, that, that they are following suit in this conspiracy theory."

Johnson agreed with Alcindor saying the "whole voter suppression big lie thing" feels "like a Hail Mary" for the Republicans "to try to take votes away from people because you didn't like the way the election is going."

Near the end, Pletka further reminded viewers that Georgia laws actually expanded voting access, despite constant backlash from the media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pletka said, "On the other hand, I think there, I think that part of the argument that we're making about places like Georgia is unjust, you know? They, they're allowing Sunday voting. They've expanded access. So, and the very hero against Trump, Brad Raffensperger, who was Secretary of State, is now a villain."

Mitchell was given the last word commenting on the Democrats’ failure to pass their most recent elections reform bill.