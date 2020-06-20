Conservative publisher claims Amazon blocked paid ads for book on 'Transgender Craze'

A prominent conservative publisher is alleging that Amazon has suspended a paid ad campaign for one of its books, claiming that it contains objectionable content about sexual orientation.

An email obtained by Fox News shows Amazon's Advertising Support service defending its decision to suspend Regnery Publishing's campaign for "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters." The book was written by Abigail Shrier, who has been outspoken on the issue, and, according to its description, it warns that ideas surrounding gender are prompting teenage girls to "disfigur[e] their bodies" with courses of testosterone.

A Regnery spokesperson said the ad itself wouldn't have displayed the book description but simply buying options along with a photo of the cover, which features a drawing of a young girl with a hole in her abdomen.

Amazon did not respond to repeated requests for comment. But in an email Regnery provided and said was sent by Amazon on Thursday, the online retailer said: "It contains elements that may not be appropriate for all audiences, which may include ad copy/book content that infers or claims to diagnose, treat, or question sexual orientation. Hence, this campaign will not be allowed to be advertised."

Regnery's complaint was just the latest from a long line of conservative organizations who have accused tech giants like Amazon of harboring bias towards conservative viewpoints.

"The cancel culture has made it clear that it despises diversity of opinion, and it will not tolerate science, data, facts, or anything that contradicts the approved narrative," the Regnery spokesperson told Fox News.

The publisher added that "Amazon is one of our most important ad platforms. It would be a significant hit to our promotional efforts to lose this opportunity." Amazon did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Shrier, a graduate of Yale Law School, published an op-ed last year in which she described attempts at gender change as defying biology.