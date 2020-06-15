Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before Congress, letter reveals

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could testify before Congress as soon as this summer as the company faces antitrust scrutiny on Capitol Hill.

In a letter sent to House lawmakers and first reported by the New York Times, a lawyer for Amazon said they will make Bezos "available to testify at a hearing with the other CEOs this summer."

“Of course, we will need to resolve a number of questions regarding timing, format, and outstanding document production issues, all necessarily framed by the extraordinary demands of the global pandemic,” wrote the lawyer, Robert Kelner.

Bezos is one of the few Silicon Valley executives to not testify before Congress in recent years -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have all been called to testify and made appearances.

All of the Big Tech mainstays have come under increasing pressure as federal and state officials are probing whether the vast amount of market share and power they've amassed is a threat to competition.

In its letter, Amazon notes that it has already provided 225,000 pages of documents to the committee and that some of the company functions being probed are actually overseen by executives other than Bezos.

The antitrust investigation is being led by the House Judiciary Committee and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who chairs the panel’s antitrust subcommittee.