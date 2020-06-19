Twitter disables satirical video posted by Trump to mock CNN

Twitter has disabled a satirical video posted by President Trump that showed mock news footage poking fun at CNN's coverage of racial issues.

As of Friday evening, users who try viewing the video, which Trump posted Thursday, will instead see the message: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

TWITTER SLAPS TRUMP WITH 'MANIPULATED MEDIA' LABEL OVER VIDEO MOCKING CNN

A Twitter spokesperson told Fox News: "Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives."

The spokesperson added: "We enforce the Twitter Rules impartially for everyone who uses our service, regardless of their background or political affiliation."

The video, created by pro-Trump satirist Carpe Donktum, begins by showing a black toddler running away from a white toddler as dramatic music plays and a "breaking news" chyron reads, "Terrified toddler runs away from racist baby" with the CNN logo next to it. That chyron then changes to "Racist baby probably a Trump voter."

Then, a graphic promising "what actually happened" shows the two toddlers run toward each other and hug with excitement to the tune of Harry Connick Jr.'s version of the song "Close to You."

TWITTER CENSORS TRUMP'S MINNEAPOLIS TWEET FOR 'GLORIFYING VIOLENCE'

"America is not the problem ... fake news is," the video, which had garnered more than 20 million views by the time it was disabled, tells viewers. "If you see something, say something. Only you can prevent fake news dumpster fires."

The footage came from a viral Facebook video shared in 2019 that featured real-life New York pals Maxwell and Finnegan, who were 26 and 27 months old respectively at the time.

The parent who uploaded that video filed the complaint, which led Twitter as well as Facebook to take down the president's post.

Twitter's initial response to the video was to tag it as "manipulated media."

"You may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm," the social media site explained. "In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN also responded to Trump's initial tweet Thursday with a link to its 2019 story about the video, writing, "We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better."

"The outrageous war on President Trump being waged by the Silicon Valley Mafia continues," Trump 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. "That footage has already made its way around the Internet and back, but it only became an issue when the President tweeted it.

"Even more striking is that Twitter first labeled the video ‘manipulated’ before taking it down," Murtaugh added. "The entire point of the video was to demonstrate how video can easily be altered by the media and others, so the labeling of the video as ‘manipulated’ comically confirms the whole premise. The joke was on Twitter.”

A similar incident occurred last year when Trump tweeted an altered clip from Nickelback's music video for their song "Photograph." Warner Music Group, the owner of the footage, filed a complaint.