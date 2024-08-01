'Colossal' theory on Stonehenge origin explored in new Fox Nation special

Nestled in the English countryside stands one of history's mysterious structures. Stonehenge's origin has captivated historians, archaeologists and even visitors who come from across the world to marvel at the massive rock structure.

While there are numerous espoused theories on how Stonehenge came to be, Fox Nation host Mike O'Hara is exploring perhaps the biggest: giants.

"Some say it was constructed by aliens. Some say it was built by wizards. That's all fine and good, but I've been privy to another theory. One so collosal, so bold, that it will leave you between a rock and a hard place trying to figure out which end is up," O'Hara said in a clip for a new Fox Nation special.

"I have reason to believe that Stonehenge was constructed by giants."

In "Stonehenge Built By Giants?," the latest installment of Fox Nation's "Fox Files," O'Hara sets out to uncover evidence and hear from experts as to why giants could be behind the great rocks.

Giant beings, like the Titans in Greek mythology, have had an enduring legacy in popular culture and there have been numerous documented cases of gigantism. But could there be a race of giants behind the great rocks of Stonehenge?

In the Fox Nation show, O'Hara revealed evidence to suggest the existence of a giant race could be found in America.

Massachusetts Stonemasons Bill and Jim Vieira, who helped popularize the giant origin conspiracy, said they first became fascinated with the theory after exploring thousands of "bizarre accounts" of giant beings across the U.S.

"It sounds like a fairy tale or a delusion to talk about such things, but let's go to Stonehenge," Jim said.

"The traditions state that giants were involved in the construction of a lot of these sites… they built these structures as a means to bring fertility and peace to the land.

O'Hara also speaks with Hugh Newman, megalithic expert, who claimed, "when it comes to Stonehenge, there's a few factors that kind of link it with giants immediately."

"The first one being the name," Newman explained in the Fox Nation special. "The first recorded name of Stonehenge…was actually called Chorea Gigantum. This means, from the Welsh language, ‘the circle of the giants.' Well, famously, it's become known as ‘the giant’s dance.'"

While Newman and other experts present the case for giants building Stonehenge during the Fox Nation special, O'Hara asks residents whether they buy the theory.

Uncover the secret clues and explore evidence from across the globe to determine whether the origin theory holds true in "Stonehenge Built By Giants?" now streaming on Fox Nation.