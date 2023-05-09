Colorado mom sues school that recruited sixth-graders for secret after-school gender and sexuality club

A Colorado mother said her daughter was among a group of sixth-graders recruited to a deceptive after-school "art" club that turned out to be much more than it seemed.

"When she got there, she very quickly learned it was actually a gender and sexuality awareness club," Erin Lee told Fox News' Harris Faulkner on Tuesday.

"The art teacher had invited in an outside presenter into the classroom that day, and this woman did absolutely unthinkable things with the kids."

Lee explained that the guest presenter proceeded to use flags to describe "umbrella terms" and told the students they were transgender if they were not fully comfortable with their biological sex. The presenter also told students they could describe themselves as "queer" if they had not yet figured out their sexuality.

"She talked to them about polyamory. She told them that these new labels that they had just adopted made them more likely to commit suicide and talked to them extensively about suicide," she continued.

The presenter also allegedly discussed puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, warning those in attendance that their parents may not be "safe" people to turn to as they struggle with certain identities.

"She [the speaker] runs an organization called ‘Skittles’ for kids five to eleven to discuss gender and sexuality," Lee said, noting that her daughter's art teacher pulled her aside and told her "you don't have to tell your parents."

Lee said other parents who came forward with complaints went as long as a year without knowing about the secret after-school club since their children abided by the rules and refused to tell anyone what happened during meetings.

Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who is representing the families in the case against the school, said demanding "accountability" and "transparency" are essential

"These are taxpayer-funded teachers who are doing this," she said. "And we want to send a nationwide message to these school systems, these parents and these school boards that parents govern their children, not these teachers, and we're going to give them the tools that they need, our parents, to protect them against indoctrination and all of these crazy things that they're doing."

Faulkner said the district did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Lee first made the allegations last year against Wellington Middle School and Poudre School District, about 70 miles north of Denver. The Poudre School District confirmed the existence of the club and that conversations in it "may be confidential" but declined to address the specific allegations made by Lee "to protect the privacy of the student and their family."

"In PSD, we promise to create and uphold equitable, inclusive, and rigorous educational opportunities, outcomes, and experiences for all students," the district said in a statement to Fox News Digital last May. "As a district, we are committed to making our schools safe spaces in which all students can learn.

"Genders and Sexualities Alliances, or GSAs, were established as safe spaces for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, allies, and any individual to come together with the goals of ensuring inclusivity, safety, and support. Discussions in GSAs may be confidential given that they can sometimes be sensitive in nature (i.e. a student may be "out" with specific friends but not with the community at large)," it continued. "In PSD, a GSA club could be student-sponsored, which is started/run/led by a student and has an adult present at meetings; or school-sponsored, which is started/run/led by an adult. The GSA at Wellington Middle School is school-sponsored."