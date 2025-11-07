Colorado college student government reverses course on TPUSA chapter after emergency meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Colorado college student government reversed its decision to block a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter during an emergency meeting on Friday night.

The Associated Students of Fort Lewis College (ASFLC) voted to approve the TPUSA chapter after previously rejecting senior Jonah Flynn’s proposal to register the group with the university.

"It was strange. They put us in a tiny room, with at least 100 people being forced to wait outside. Tons of local conservatives, students and community members. Inside the meeting, we got to speak briefly, and they immediately voted and unanimously approved it," Flynn told Fox News Digital.

Flynn planned to appeal the decision to the student court because the vote to block the chapter seemed to be a violation of his constitutional rights.

A spokesperson for Fort Lewis College told Fox News Digital Friday that the institution "is committed to fostering an inclusive, student-centered learning environment that values both free expression and responsible leadership."

"Following a review and rescission of its earlier decision, the Associated Students of Fort Lewis College voted to approve Turning Point USA as a Registered Student Organization (RSO) during an emergency meeting on Friday night," Public Information Officer Nardy Baeza Bickel told Fox News Digital.

"This outcome reflects ASFLC’s commitment to fair governance, educational growth, and consistent policy application. Recognition does not imply endorsement of any organization’s viewpoints; all RSOs are expected to follow college policies and uphold community standards," Bickel explained further.

"Fort Lewis College appreciates ASFLC’s leadership in addressing a complex issue and continues to support students in developing their understanding of free expression, inclusion, and civic responsibility," she added.

The benefits of registering the TPUSA chapter on FLC’s campus is that organizers have access to the school’s facilities for events. Flynn hopes to host a larger event than the one he held before through TPUSA.

Flynn was at the center of controversy when he sought to start a TPUSA chapter, prompting a petition that accused TPUSA of causing harm to students. Critics alleged that Flynn’s plan mirrored TPUSA’s national "professor watchlist," which has faced backlash. The Herald reported that only three people supported Flynn’s proposal to start a chapter.

On Oct. 17 , a petition which was launched by the Fort Lewis College community garnered over 400 signatures, arguing that TPUSA "has engaged in actions that directly harm our community."

"At a college where many students identify as Indigenous, students of color, LGBTQ+, or from other underrepresented backgrounds, this harm cannot be ignored," the petition reads. "We are calling on Fort Lewis College to take action that prioritizes student safety and well-being by refusing to recognize the TPUSA chapter as an RSO ."

Shortly after the chapter was denied, a counter-petition launched backing TPUSA, garnering over 1,000 signatures so far.

Flynn stood before the ASFLC board as it voted against establishing a TPUSA chapter in front of a crowded room last week. The seven elected senators on the board blocked the chapter.

"Many of our morals and interests must be pushed to the side," said Asa Worthington , the student body president of the Associated Students of Fort Lewis College. "The safety of our student body and the FLC community has always been and always will be ASFLC’s top priority."

Kirk’s debating style inspired Flynn, a Philosophy major, to start a TPUSA chapter. His campus is located in La Plata County, which went heavily for Kamala Harris in 2024.

"I was really upset by what happened to Charlie. I was just sort of mourning and emotional and upset about it. Then I decided that what we need to do is not sort of back down," Flynn told Fox News Digital.