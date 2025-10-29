Louisiana GOP throws weight behind Turning Point USA chapter rejected by New Orleans university: 'injustice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story is part of Fox News Digital’s investigative series Campus Radicals. Get the full series here .

The Louisiana GOP is offering help to the students at Loyola University New Orleans who founded a Turning Point USA chapter on campus, only to have the student government bar the chapter from becoming an official organization.

"For the students, certainly, we encourage them to go through the process the way that it's written out," Louisiana GOP Chairman Derek Babcock told Fox News Digital. "I think that's the right way to initially do this ... and we'll support them in every way we can through that process."

On Oct. 15, the campus Student Government Association (SGA) denied the group the ability to charter — become an official campus organization — during a student senate meeting. The denial means that the organization will not receive funds from the university and will not be able to reserve campus space for any activities.

Babcock said the group is preparing to appeal the decision through the proper SGA channel.

LOUISIANA GOV LANDRY CALLS ON LSU TO ERECT CHARLIE KIRK STATUE ON CAMPUS

"If they're denied again, I believe that is an injustice that needs to be rectified, and we're going to be there to help them in any and every way necessary to right the injustice," he said.

The SGA reportedly denied the charter after students raised concerns that Turning Point does not share the same values as the Jesuit Catholic school.

"Loyola University New Orleans, and our whole Jesuit Community, have prided themselves on the core values of Saint Ignatius, and the Society of Jesus at large. As it stands, Turning Point USA, its leaders, and many of the individuals whom they support are in direct opposition of these values," one student reportedly said.

LIBERAL GEORGIA PROFESSOR SPONSORS TPUSA CHAPTER DESPITE CONFLICTING VIEWS: ‘A RISK WORTH TAKING’

The student attributed quotes to Turning Point's founder, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Sept. 10, about "queer people are trying to corrupt your children" and "transgenderism and gender fluidity are lies that hurt people and abuse kids," as evidence for that claim. However, official Catholic Church doctrine does not support gay marriage or transgenderism.

Another student, who identified herself as Hispanic, claimed Kirk held bigoted views towards Hispanics.

"You know, as far as the student government, I certainly would encourage them to take a better look at this and think twice about the initial decision they made," Babcock said, noting that other right-leaning groups like the Federalist Society exist on campus along with other faith-based organizations.

STUDENT AT OHIO UNIVERSITY SAYS PEERS TEARING DOWN FLYERS, SENDING HATE OVER NEW TURNING POINT USA CHAPTER

"There is no justifiable reason for denying Turning Point to have a chapter at that university," he said. "That's an argument we'll make in every arena that it needs to be made. And if that's what has to happen, we'll be there with those students to help support them through that process."

Babcock also called for the school to look into the matter, and possibly override the SGA's decision, though he said he respects the school's commitment to allowing students to govern themselves.

"Well, I think that they need to be paying attention to this, and they need to take it seriously, because if they don't have a mechanism in place today... they need to get one quickly, because it may become necessary," he said.

Babcock pointed to the support for Turning Point USA from Gov. Jeff Landry, who on Monday night spoke at a Turning Point event at Louisiana State University and called for the school to erect a statue of Kirk.

"I know they're a private university, but they're in the state of Louisiana, and here's our Louisiana governor, not just supporting but actually speaking at and advocating for Turning Point events and memorials," he said. "So, you know, that university administration needs to think very carefully about what's happening here."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about the appeals process, Loyola spokesperson, Aariel Charbonnet, pointed Fox News Digital to a document containing the SGA bylaws, which says, "The Court of Review shall handle all appeals rendered to it by the constituents of Loyola University of New Orleans Student Government association."

The document explains that every Justice on the Court of Review has a vote on all the matters before the court.

It is unclear whether the Turning Point chapter members have the opportunity to plead their case in front of the court.

Charbonnet said there is no process by which the university administration could override an SGA decision, except under certain conditions involving legality or conflicts with rules and regulations of the school.

"Any part of this Constitution or any resolution passed under its authorization that is in conflict with the laws of the United States of America, the State of Louisiana, or with any rules or regulations of Loyola University New Orleans, shall be null and void from the time of its enactment," the school's constituion says.

"The Student Government Association will support through its actions and programs the goals, purposes, and values of Loyola University New Orleans … and will abide by all university policies and procedures."