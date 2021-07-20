College student denied admission to dream school despite vaccine exemption for medical history

Incoming college freshman Olivia Sandor was denied admission into her dream institution, BYU Hawaii, after requesting to be exempt from taking the COVID-19 vaccine due to her high-risk medical history.

Sandor shared her story on "Hannity" Monday and explained how, after being given a vaccine back in 2019, she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome - which left her paralyzed from the waist down for more than a month.

After receiving word that BYU would be requiring all students to be vaccinated, Sandor’s team of medical providers advised her against being injected with the non-FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine and wrote her a letter of exemption.

"I do not want to relapse and have another episode of Guillain-Barre," she said. "It’s really, truly not worth it to me."

BYU denied her admission to the school, despite $200,000 in scholarship money already gifted to Sandor, blaming the call on state vaccination mandates.

"Despite what the internet says, I truly believe that the vaccine is not meant for me," Sandor said. "And if you feel that it’s necessary for you to get vaccinated, then by all means; I have nothing against you. But I do not feel that those with medical exemptions should be pushed to have this vaccine."

The student expressed she doesn’t "have anywhere to turn" for her future after receiving her denial and losing out on a crucial financial scholarship.

"Because BYU Hawaii didn’t let us know that this would be mandated until the middle of June, all those scholarships are gone," she said. "I really don’t know where I’m going to turn or what my next steps are."

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier joined the conversation to explain that Guillain-Barre Syndrome can be triggered by the COVID vaccine, and said she understands Sandor’s apprehension despite acknowledging that she is more at risk of contracting the virus than others.

"As long as she is continuing to protect herself from COVID-19, whether it be masking or whatever she’s doing, I would also be just as afraid of the viral infection," the doctor said.

"In terms of going to Hawaii, they need to be more flexible because once she’s on that island when they have proven through testing and through quarantining that she doesn’t have the virus, she is not placing anyone else at risk," she explained. "She is at risk as someone who has suffered one of these consequences."