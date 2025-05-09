CNN's Jennings breaks down laughing at 'View' host Navarro's claim Biden doesn't 'tell many lies'

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings laughed at fellow network commentator Ana Navarro Thursday night after she insisted former President Joe Biden doesn't "tell many lies."

The conservative commentator burst out laughing at Navarro – also a co-host on ABC’s "The View" – after she denied reporting that Biden had told former Vice President Kamala Harris to leave "no daylight" between their agendas while she campaigned for president last year.

Navarro recounted that Biden denied the "daylight" comment during a live interview on "The View" earlier in the day and said she believed him, adding that she doesn't think he lies often.

Jennings asked her of Biden, "You think he’s ever told a lie?" Navarro replied, "I don’t think he tells many lies," prompting Jennings to bend over laughing.

The clash came several hours after Navarro and her "View" co-hosts spoke to Joe and Jill Biden on the set of the ABC talk show Thursday morning, asking him about claims made in a new book that he requested that Harris leave "no daylight" between them.

"Well, look, first of all, I did not advise her to say that, number one. Like I said, I was vice president. I understand the role, number one," he said. "Number two, I think it was, I think she was talking about, she wouldn’t have changed the successes we had, not opposed to, we wouldn’t change anything at all. She has to be her own person, and she was."

Biden’s response conflicted with reporting in "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," the book written by reporters Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen in the aftermath of the 2024 election.

Biden’s alleged request to his then-vice president was seen as one of the contributing reasons for her loss. Critics have claimed Harris didn’t do enough to separate herself from her ex-boss’s unpopular presidency.

Jennings confronted Navarro over the answer she received from Biden on her other show, suggesting she’d rather believe Biden’s statements over Parnes and Allen’s reporting.

"It’s been reported. He told [Harris] point-blank – he told her point-blank, ‘No daylight, kid. No daylight,’" the conservative said, as Navarro tried to speak over him.

"The View" co-host shot back that Jennings, a media critic, was buying the journalists’ claims without much skepticism.

"Oh, because reporting can never be wrong?" she asked.

"Are you attacking the journalism around it?," he replied.

"You think reporting can never be wrong? You come in and you come on here and you attack reporting every night! We actually asked him the question directly," Navarro responded, referencing her interview with Biden.

Jennings rejected Biden’s response, saying, "There’s critical reporting about this guy, and he told her point-blank, ‘No daylight.'"

After Jennings laughed at her denial that Biden wasn't being honest, Navarro hit back, "No. You know why you don’t get to laugh like that? Because you support a guy who lies every freaking day and lies continuously. You support a guy who cannot acknowledge that he lost the 2020 election, and that lies about it."

By this point in the discussion, the two were almost yelling at each other, prompting CNN anchor Abby Phillip to end the segment.

Following the interview, Jennings continued defending his point on X, sharing the image of Allen’s headline mentioning Biden’s alleged "daylight" claim.

In the post, the CNN commentator invited the authors of the Biden book to refute Navarro and Biden’s statements, writing, "Care to weigh in, @amieparnes and @jonallendc? You’ve been called liars here on the ‘no daylight kid’ moment - but my bet is you’ve got it right and Joe Biden can’t remember what he had for breakfast yesterday. This will not age well."

Allen replied to Jennings on Friday morning, declaring "We stand by our reporting, which @TheView noted was deeply sourced."

In a follow-up post, Allen even argued that Biden had not even denied the "daylight" claim specifically.

He wrote, "Also, Biden was asked a two-part question. 1) Harris saying ‘there’s not a thing that comes to mind’ on The View. 2) that he encouraged her to have ‘no daylight’ from him. He answered the first — ‘I did not advise her to say that’ — and ignored the second. Roll tape."