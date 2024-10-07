CNN's Brian Stelter claims 'The View' will have 'sharp' questions for Kamala Harris

CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter claimed Monday that the left-wing daytime talk show "The View" will have tough questions for Vice President Kamala Harris this week.

Stelter, who recently returned to the network after being ousted two years ago, spoke about both former President Trump and Harris’ media strategies on Monday as election day nears. Harris in particular has been criticized for avoiding interviews after she took up the nomination from President Biden, but now appears to be on what CNN referred to as a "media blitz."`

"Well, she’s on ‘60 Minutes’ tonight. That‘s the most watched news magazine in the United States. Donald Trump initially agreed to be on ‘60 Minutes,’ then he backed out. I feel like he‘s getting off pretty easy," Stelter said. "Imagine if Harris had agreed to be on ‘60 Minutes’ and then backed out. I think she would have been vigorously criticized. So, Trump choosing not to do ‘60 Minutes,’ Harris is on there. That will certainly be an example of tough questioning of the vice president."

Stelter went on to note that Harris will be on ABC’s "The View" on Tuesday, claiming he had been assured the co-hosts will have difficult questions for the Democratic candidate. "I was talking to producers of ‘The View’ last night. They have some sharp questions for her as well," he reported.

"And let‘s remember, sometimes it‘s these non-traditional formats that actually reveal a lot about candidates. Remember when Kamala Harris was sitting down with Oprah Winfrey a couple of weeks ago, and that‘s when Harris said, ‘If somebody breaks into my house, they are getting shot.’ That was a very revealing soundbite, even though it was a friendly interview for Harris," he said.

Stelter’s claim that "The View" will have sharp questions for Harris seems to contradict the show’s political record, as the co-hosts have been openly anti-Trump and even slam those who fail to pledge to vote for the Democratic nominee.

On Friday, co-host Joy Behar implored Republican voters to put aside their party affiliation and vote for the Democratic Party just once to get rid of Trump, saying, "Just do it this one time. Do it this one time. Vote for the Democrat to save the country."

Former Trump staffer and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin is set to join former GOP lawmaker Liz Cheney and other anti-Trump Republicans for an event in Pennsylvania this week to warn of the dangers of re-electing Trump.

Co-hosts of "The View" have blasted New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for refusing to pledge his support first to Biden and then his successor for the nomination, Harris.

"You cannot throw away your vote!" co-host Sunny Hostin told Christie when Biden was still in the race in mid-July.

After facing continued pushback from co-hosts, Christie eventually responded, "I’m sorry that I care for what people stand for. I apologize. I’m not gonna pre-commit to it! Let them perform and earn my vote! People should have their vote earned!"

In September, after Harris became the nominee, Christie stood by his position that he was still undecided.

Behar quickly shouted, "Oh shut up," and "Stop it," before booing him.

On Monday, Stelter spoke further about Harris and Trump’s parallel media strategies to court young women and men, respectively.

"That‘s why I thought ‘Call Her Daddy’ was really interesting as well. The interview actually revealed a lot about the candidate, and ultimately, that‘s what the Harris campaign is trying to do, in the same way that the Trump campaign is going on influencer podcasts, really trying to appeal to young men, doing YouTube shows and things like that," he said.

"Harris is trying to do these non-traditional formats like Stephen Colbert tomorrow night or Howard Stern tomorrow afternoon, but I just I think it‘s notable that sometimes we hear a lot and there are actually a lot of newsworthy comments in these interviews," he added.

Fox News' Gabriel hays and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report