Harris does interview with raunchy sex and relationship podcast as she continues to avoid many news outlets

Vice President Kamala Harris recently recorded an interview with the raunchy and often-sexually explicit "Call Her Daddy" podcast, though she continues to play coy with traditional media outlets.

The Harris campaign confirmed that Harris sat down for the interview this past Tuesday where she focused on talking to audiences about abortion and reproductive rights issues. The interview is set to air sometime next week.

Harris’ "Call Her Daddy" interview comes as she has been criticized for not doing enough traditional news interviews since the start of her presidential campaign in late July.

So far, Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., have done a combined 24 interviews, a number which pales in comparison to the Trump-Vance ticket’s combined 63 interviews in that same time frame.

Harris still has not held a formal press conference since replacing President Biden as the Democratic nominee, while Trump has held five since the beginning of September.

The "Call Her Daddy" podcast, put on by SiriusXM, is hosted by Alex Cooper and reaches a massive, predominantly female audience. According to Spotify, it is "the most-listened to podcast by women."

The podcast is well-known for hosting explicit discussions about sex and women’s health advice. Axios reported that the vice president’s appearance on the podcast "highlights her campaign's emphasis on appealing to women voters and younger audiences." According to CNN, the podcast generally has "a reputation for raunchy sex and relationship conversations."

Former President Trump and his running mate JD Vance have done multiple interviews on major podcasts shows in recent months, trying to bring their messaging to younger audiences.

Trump recently sat down with podcaster and influencer Theo Von on his podcast and did a livestream with popular influencer Adin Ross that was conducted at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Vance did an interview on the Full Send Podcast in August.

That Harris would opt for a sit-down with the sex-positive show generated some chatter on social media.

Pro-Trump influencer Collin Rugg shared a clip from the show in which Cooper interviewed a porn star. He commented, "The episode was filmed on Tuesday, in the middle of Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. The conversation reportedly focuses on reproductive rights, abortion & other women issues. Here is a previous in depth conversation Cooper had with a p*rn star."

Fox News Digital’s Kristine Parks contributed to this report.