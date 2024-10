Former Trump staffer and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin will join former GOP lawmaker Liz Cheney and other anti-Trump Republicans for an event in Pennsylvania next week warning of the dangers of re-electing former President Donald Trump.

Former Trump administration staffer Cassidy Hutchison – who testified against her former boss in the Jan. 6 Committee hearings – as well as Trump’s former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews will be part of the event that is meant to help deliver the swing state to Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

The panel will "offer a warning about the threat Donald Trump poses to democracy and the rule of law," a source connected to the event recently told CNN.

The aim of the chat is to convince voters of "the need for independents, moderates, and Republicans to stop him from getting back in office," the source added.

The women-led program will be hosted by liberal super-PAC Democracy First in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Oct. 9, and is reportedly the first of many that will feature the four women speaking to voters in multiple battleground states.

Cheney, Hutchison, and Matthews have endorsed Harris for president. Griffin has not, though the media personality is a staunch critic of Trump on "The View" and in her role as a CNN political commentator.

The event comes as Trump and Harris are neck and neck in battleground states, with the race being especially close in Pennsylvania.

Recent Fox News polling in Pennsylvania finds Harris only two points ahead of Trump among registered voters in the state, while they are tied at 49% among likely voters.

"Pennsylvania is not breaking open and shouldn’t be expected to," says Democratic Pollster Chris Anderson, who conducts Fox News surveys alongside Republican Daron Shaw. "Both candidates have a little way to go to consolidate their bases and whoever does a better job there could determine who wins the state."

According to the survey, the economy is the top issue for Pennsylvanians, with 71% of voters having a negative view of it. Trump has a six-point advantage over Harris on the issue, while she is viewed far more favorably on abortion.

Fox News Digital’s Victoria Balara contributed to this report.