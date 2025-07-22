CNN's Anderson Cooper shows up to support 'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert after cancellation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper showed up to support CBS "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert on Monday night, appearing in a segment that took aim at the parent company of "60 Minutes" and President Donald Trump.

CBS announced last week that it was canceling "The Late Show" and that Colbert's stint in late night will end in May 2026. While the network insisted the cancellation was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," many skeptics believe the decision was politically motivated.

On Monday, a bevy of celebrities, as well as fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart and John Oliver, appeared on the "Late Show" to support their soon-to-be fallen colleague.

Among the others on hand was Cooper, who is also a "60 Minutes" correspondent for CBS News.

The celebrity-packed segment featured "Weird Al" Yankovic and Lin-Manuel Miranda performing Coldplay’s "Viva la Vida" to "cheer people up" amid the news Colbert would soon be canceled. CBS cameras showed various audience members during the performance, and the famous spectators were embedded in the crowd.

Cooper was shown looking at his phone as Bravo host Andy Cohen, who was seated beside him, went bananas when he noticed they were on air. Cohen then leaned over and kissed Cooper, resulting in a look of disbelief from the CNN anchor.

The segment ended with a cartoon image of President Donald Trump embracing the Paramount logo, a spoof of the viral "kiss cam" incident that occurred last week when former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught canoodling with another executive from the company at a Coldplay concert, both of whom are married to other people.

Much like the Astronomer honcho, the cartoon Trump ducked in a panic when he realized he was on-screen.

Colbert concluded the segment by taking more shots at Paramount, mocking CBS for chalking the looming cancellation of his show to a financial decision. Though "The Late Show" reportedly loses CBS $40 million a year.

While it was a lighthearted segment, Cooper’s involvement is noteworthy as it poked fun at both the corporate parent of CBS News, which controls "60 Minutes," and Trump, who Cooper is tasked with covering for CNN.

According to IMDB, Cooper has appeared on Colbert's show 20 other times as a guest.

CBS News and CNN did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There had been speculation about the future of the Paramount-owned late-night programs, which also include "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, as its planned corporate merger with Skydance Media is expected to take place later this year pending approval from Trump’s FCC.

Paramount Global and CBS agreed earlier this month to settle Trump’s $20 billion election interference lawsuit against the network for at least $16 million. Days before CBS announced the plug was pulled on the "Late Show," Colbert was outspoken against the settlement, calling it a "big fat bribe."

