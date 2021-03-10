CNN irks Americans with tweet claiming CDC ‘giving limited freedoms’ to vaccinated people

CNN was widely lampooned Monday after tweeting that the release of new coronavirus guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was "giving limited freedoms" to vaccinated people, with many pointing out that the CDC does not have the authority to give "freedoms" to anyone.

"The CDC releases guidelines giving limited freedoms to people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Here are the rules to keep following," read the post on CNN’s verified account for breaking news. A similar tweet was also sent from CNN's main account.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., roasted both the liberal network and the agency, writing, "When CNN reports on CDC, you get double the fake news."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also mocked CNN for the structure of the tweet.

"Talk about absolutely Orwellian framing of CDC guidance from CNN," Cruz wrote. "Reflects their worldview."

The tweet promoted a story headlined, "CDC releases highly anticipated guidance for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19".

The CNN story reports that fully vaccinated people can "visit other vaccinated people indoors without masks or physical distancing," "visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household without masks or physical distancing, if the unvaccinated people are at low risk for severe disease" and "Skip quarantine and testing if exposed to someone who has Covid-19 but are asymptomatic."

Many ordinary social media users also mocked CNN.

