CNN anchor tells Gillibrand 'you get it' on gun control, Trump and McConnell don't

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin offered her support for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's, D-N.Y., approach to gun control and said the senator handles the issue better than leading Republicans.

"So how can President Trump get it? You get it ... How can Senator Mitch McConnell get it?" Baldwin asked Gillibrand on Tuesday.

The Democratic presidential candidate had just unloaded on Trump, claiming he had "no courage" to stand up to the National Rifle Association (NRA), and suggested a slew of gun control proposals mostly pushed by Democratic politicians like herself.

"There are so many common sense reforms we could do – universal background checks, making sure we ban assault weapons and large magazines, and a federal anti-gun trafficking law – because we shouldn't have to live in a world where kids doing back-to-school shopping at Walmart are afraid, where kids are doing shelter-in-place drills as opposed to mathematical drills," Gillibrand said.

PARKLAND SURVIVORS ANNOUNCE SWEEPING GUN CONTROL PLAN: 'GREEN NEW DEAL, BUT FOR GUNS'

"It's not what we should be aspiring to," the 2020 hopeful added before Baldwin implied Trump didn't "get" the gun issue.

This wasn't the first time Baldwin appeared to inject her opinion into the gun control debate. Just after the El Paso and Dayton shootings, an emotional Baldwin lamented the lack of federal action.

“Six days and nothing at the federal level, except for a ban on bump stocks, has been done to take on this problem,” she said. She worried that there might be more mass shootings without Congressional action.

After the Parkland shooting in 2018, Baldwin had a testy exchange with a Florida lawmaker whom she seemed to imply wasn't adequately considering an assault weapons ban.

The new comments followed weeks of debate surrounding federal gun reforms as the nation reeled from two mass shootings that occurred in August.

As the NRA continued facing criticism over its influence on policy, Trump stood by the organization but appeared to conflict with its position on universal background checks.

That appeared to be one area where Trump might be able to compromise with Democrats both in Congress and on the 2020 campaign trail. Gillibrand has caught attention for pushing particularly bold policies like a federal gun buyback program.