VP Pence's daughter Charlotte launches new show for kids to understand coronavirus

Vice President Pence’s daughter Charlotte Pence-Bond has created a kid-friendly coronavirus news show aimed at teaching youngsters about the virus.

“I was thinking recently about what I can do to help kids feel a little more secure, a little more informed,” Pence-Bond told host Ainsley Earhardt on “Fox & Friends.”

Pence-Bond recalled that she was restricted from watching news coverage of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks when she was a child because it would “scare her." Therefore, she said kids could be in the same position amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

“So I wanted to create a show that kids could have their own little news briefing and feel like they have information that they need,” she said.

Pence-Bond said that the show could be found on YouTube and available as a podcast through iTunes and Spotify.

“I’m doing it every other day,” Pence-Bond said.

Pence-Bond said that her show “breaks down the news with facts.” In the first episode, Pence-Bond interviewed her father.

Pence was appointed by President Trump to lead the White House’s coronavirus task force, appearing regularly with the president for daily news briefings.

“I asked him questions about what the guidelines are but I also asked him questions that kids actually sent to me," she explained.

Pence-Bond noted that a lot of kids sent questions to her about the coronavirus outbreak that related to “going back to school.”

Pence-Bond also listed other examples of kids’ questions, such as “when can they see their friends again, how the coronavirus spreads, and why the virus is more significant than the flu.”