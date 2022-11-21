CBS News roasted over short-lived exit from Twitter: 'The CNN+ of boycotts'

"Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla echoed Elon Musk in roasting CBS News after the outlet returned to Twitter less than 48 hours after announcing its leave from the platform due to an "abundance of caution." On Monday's "America's Newsroom," Failla slammed the short-lived exit, calling the move the "CNN+ of boycotts" while ripping the outlet for remaining on TikTok despite security concerns from Democratic lawmakers.

ELON MUSK POKES FUN AT CBS' SHORT-LIVED TWITTER HIATUS

JIMMY FAILLA: This is hilarious. This was the CNN+ of boycotts. It didn't last. Everybody was all excited, and it was a joke, and it was pure grandstanding that blew up in their face because they're not concerned about security and apps. CBS is on TikTok right now as we speak, which is the most corrupt security-compromised app on the planet. [It's] so bad that a U.S. senator said not just to leave the app, but throw away the iPhone [you used].

Mark Warner was like, 'I'm with Trump on this. TikTok is the devil,' but they're all freaking out over Elon Musk. I find this all to be so laughable. What makes it even more ridiculous to people who follow politics is Elon Musk is doing what? Free speech? That was what the left was all about. Classic liberalism was all about the First Amendment. This would be like if Republicans suddenly turned on the Second Amendment, which we wouldn't do because we're principled. They're unprincipled, and they look silly.